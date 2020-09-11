Disney+ Testing “GroupWatch” Feature in Canada, Slowly Rolling Out Later This Year

Disney+ is testing a new GroupWatch feature to allow up to six users to create private watch parties in Canada and is expected to slowly roll out the feature later this year, according to Verge.

What’s Happening:

According to screenshots that have recently appeared on a Disney+

The feature allows users to stream any movie or TV Show on Disney+ this way, as long as all viewers have a Disney+ subscription.

Based on the screenshots, a new icon appears on a movie or TV show’s title page which prompts the GroupWatch function.

As of press time, the GroupWatch feature is only being tested in Canada for select subscribers, but is reportedly going to be rolled out into other markets this fall.

Watch Parties and Group Viewings of movies and TV shows, or really anything that streams nowadays, have been growing in popularity due to recent events that have kept many indoors. While Disney+ would not be the first streaming service to capitalize on this trend, it would certainly be a welcome addition when it makes its way to all of the subscribers.

