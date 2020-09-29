Disney Taps Barry Jenkins to Helm Sequel to 2019’s “The Lion King”

by | Sep 29, 2020 11:09 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The Circle of Life continues for The Lion King as the franchise heads into a new phase: a sequel. Disney is looking to make a live-action follow up to the 2019 blockbuster and has tapped Barry Jenkins to helm the project.

Via Deadline

Via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Disney has tapped Barry Jenkins to direct a sequel to the 2019 feature, The Lion King.
  • The Oscar-winner (Adapted Screenplay) and director of Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, will head to the Pride Lands to further explore the stories of the beloved Lion King characters.
  • Deadline says the logline is being kept secret at this time, but sources hinted that the sequel will dive into the mythology of the characters including looking at Mufasa’s origin story.
  • This installment will continue to use the photo-realistic technology seen in the original and as well as 2016’s The Jungle Book.
  • A first draft of the script has been completed by Jeff Nathanson, who also penned the 2019 film. His other credits include:
    • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
    • Catch Me If You Can
    • Rush Hour 2
    • Rush Hour 3
  • At this time, Disney has not set the film on their release calendar nor announced any potential cast members.
  • As for Jenkins, The Lion King sequel will mark his second project at Disney. He’s attached to helm the biopic of choreographer Alvin Ailey for Searchlight.
  • Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak of Jenkins’ production company PASTEL are expected to join the film as producers.

What They’re Saying:

  • Director Barry Jenkins: “Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

The Lion King (2019) Cast:

  • Chiwetel Ejiofor
  • Donald Glover
  • Alfre Woodard
  • Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
  • James Earl Jones
  • John Oliver
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Eric Andre
  • Seth Rogen
  • Billy Eichner
  • Amy Sedaris
  • Chance the Rapper
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed