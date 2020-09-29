Pixar Shares “Exploring Blackness” Video

Earlier today, Pixar Animation Studios released a short video that has been assembled over the last year wherein Black colleagues and collaborators from the studio share their thoughts on being Black in America.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier Today, Pixar Animation Studios posted the video above, titled “Exploring Blackness” that has been assembled over the last year with many staff members from the studio sharing their thoughts on what it’s like to be Black in America.
- According to Pixar, “Exploring Blackness” dives into the subject of Black identity from the perspective of Black employees and collaborators at Pixar. In this piece, we share our experiences as a way to encourage more conversations and highlight the need for racial equality and change.”
- In August, the creative team behind the upcoming film, Soul, revealed at a British Film Institute event that a culture trust of Black consultants and Pixar employees was formed, including Aphton Corbin and Robert Graham Jones. Robert has been with Pixar for twenty-two years and said he’s very proud of the film and can’t wait for the world to see it. Aphton recalled her favorite moment on the project, a test audience screening once the story was close to complete with an all-Black audience who loved it. Pete and Kemp said that was the most stressful moment on the entire project, but the audience response reaffirmed that their hard work had paid off. They gave a lot of the credit to the culture trust.
ICYMI More Pixar News:
- Soul will be the first Pixar film to be fronted by a Pixar short film since Incredibles 2, debuting Burrow, a new short from the SparkShorts program in front of the release on November 20th.
- Adidas’ new Toy Story inspired youth collection is sure to be a hit with the youngest fans. Launching this fall, the athletic company will release their adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary!