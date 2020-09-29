Pixar Shares “Exploring Blackness” Video

Earlier today, Pixar Animation Studios released a short video that has been assembled over the last year wherein Black colleagues and collaborators from the studio share their thoughts on being Black in America.

What’s Happening:

Earlier Today, Pixar Animation Studios posted the video above, titled “Exploring Blackness” that has been assembled over the last year with many staff members from the studio sharing their thoughts on what it’s like to be Black in America.

According to Pixar, “Exploring Blackness” dives into the subject of Black identity from the perspective of Black employees and collaborators at Pixar. In this piece, we share our experiences as a way to encourage more conversations and highlight the need for racial equality and change.”



