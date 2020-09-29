Meera Syal, Abhay Dol Join Cast of Disney Channel Original Movie “Spin”

Two new actors have joined the cast of the next Disney Channel Original Movie, Spin. The movie will go into production later this year and will debut sometime in 2021.

What’s Happening:

According to the report, Meera Syal (Yesterday) and Abhay Deol (Chopsticks) have joined the movie which will be directed by Manjari Makijany (Desert Dolphin).

The story follows a 15-year-old Indian-American teen who rediscovers her passion for music and talent for creating DJ mixes. She discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

The script was written by Carley Steiner (Play Date) and Josh A. Cagan (Kim Possible). Zanne Devine (I, Tonya) serves as executive producer.

Production is scheduled to begin in October and will premiere on Disney Channel in 2021.

What They’re Saying:

“ is a special project that is giving me an opportunity to introduce my culture in a very authentic way. The team at Disney is committed and passionate about representation and have been extremely supportive of my vision from casting a talented Indian actor such as Abhay Deol and the fantastic Meera Syal, to smaller details in the story that reflect the culture.” Manjari Makijany: “Zanne, our executive producer, is a real champion for diversity and women in film and that is reflected throughout our cast and crew. These conscious decisions of inclusion at the leadership level help shape the narrative and the stories we put out there in a huge way. I’m blessed to have a truly global cast from Australia to India, U.K., Canada and the U.S. and excited to bring this fun and inspiring project to life.”

Spin Cast: