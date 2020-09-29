ESPN’s The Undefeated to Air Television Special “The Stop: Living, Driving, and Dying While Black” on October 11

Next Sunday, ESPN’s The Undefeated will present a television special The Stop: Living, Driving and Dying While Black that takes a look at the experiences Black Americans have with law enforcement.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s The Undefeated will present The Stop: Living, Driving and Dying While Black on Sunday, October 11 at 5 pm ET on ESPN.

on Sunday, October 11 at 5 pm ET on ESPN. The one-hour television special will examine the experiences Black Americans have with law enforcement and the long-lasting impact these interactions have on African American communities.

The program will be hosted by: Ryan Smith – Outside the Lines and E:60 anchor LaChina Robinson – college basketball/WNBA analyst and reporter Marc Spears – The Undefeated senior NBA writer



The Stop is the latest example of The Undefeated’s ongoing commitment to covering the national awakening for social justice following the killings of Black Americans Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks. In June, The Undefeated produced four hours of special primetime programming dedicated to justice, equality and responsibility, including Time for Change: We Won’t be Defeated which examined racial injustice in America.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Merida, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated: “The Undefeated’s commitment to producing specials on the most urgent topics in Black communities is unwavering and unending. When the subject of racial justice fades from America’s gaze, we’ll still be here.”

The Stop

Through the voices of athletes, experts and police, The Stop will explore how interactions between law enforcement and Black Americans produce tense relationships and distrust.

will explore how interactions between law enforcement and Black Americans produce tense relationships and distrust. The show will also examine how ‘The Talk’ – conversations between Black parents and their children on what to do when stopped by the police – often leaves children fearful of law enforcement. Interviews include: Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump , who represents 29 year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisc., police officer; the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality Michele Roberts , executive director, National Basketball Players Association, and a respected trial attorney Judy Smith , founder and CEO of Smith & Company, a crisis management and communications firm, whose career inspired the ABC television drama Scandal Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Quentin Williams , an ex-sports executive, former FBI agent and federal prosecutor who now leads athletes and law enforcement in community change NBA guard and NBPA president Chris Paul Kimberly Jones , co-author of the young adult book I’m Not Dying with You Tonight , a novel about two teen girls – one Black, one White – confronting their perspectives on race Ju’Niyah Palmer , the 20-year old younger sister of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot in her home by Louisville, Ky., police officers in March Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Retired NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark Roundtable discussions with NBA and WNBA players; and more.

The television special is inspired by “ The Stop: Racial profiling of drivers leaves legacy of anger and fear Race Issue

About The Undefeated: