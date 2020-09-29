Morimoto Asia Celebrates Their 5th Anniversary at Disney Springs with Special Menu and $5.00 Options

Can you believe it’s already been 5 years since Morimoto Asia has opened up their doors at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs? To celebrate this milestone, Morimoto Asia is offering an array of $5.00 specials tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30th.

What’s Happening:

Morimoto Asia is celebrating their fifth anniversary on Wednesday, September 30, and to commemorate the momentous occasion, guests in the know can unlock access to an exclusive $5 menu of drink offerings and fresh nigiri sushi along with the option to take advantage of a five-course tasting menu paired with Chef Morimoto’s signature line up of beverages. Simply ask for the Five-Year Anniversary Special menu and celebrate with us. Kanpai to five amazing years! $5 nigiri sushi $5 Morimoto Daiginjo (2oz) – with a valid ID $5 Morimoto 5-year Koshu – with a valid ID 5 Course Special Menu paired with Chef Morimoto’s line up of drinks (Beer, Sake, Shochu, Whiskey, Koshu)

Chef Morimoto is acknowledged as one of the most inventive forces in Asian cuisine, and he has creatively reimagined a showcase of Asian flavors and traditions. Choose from Japanese favorites like sushi, sashimi and the succulent Kakuni Bao or Chinese classics like crispy Peking duck carving (served boneless with Chinese pancakes and dim sum), plus Korean and Malay specialties—even some dishes inspired by Asian street-food stalls!

Morimoto Asia offers an entirely new dining experience for Guests, including unique exhibition kitchens that provide behind-the-scenes views into traditions like Peking duck carving and dim sum. The restaurant’s massive, 2-story interior includes glittering 20-foot-long chandeliers, Shanghai-influenced lounges, private dining spaces and a second-level sushi bar and lounge with a separate entrance.

Morimoto Asia is located in The Landing at Disney Springs,