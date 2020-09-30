ESPN and The Undefeated to #ChampionBlackBusinesses during NBA Finals With “Shark Tank” Mentors

ESPN and The Undefeated will highlight Black-Owned Businesses from each of the NBA Finals team markets.
What’s Happening:
- Two Black-Owned Businesses will be highlighted from each of the NBA Finals team markets during the NBA Finals on ESPN and ABC in partnership with The Undefeated.
- Match 1 of the NBA Finals starts today between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Mark Cuban and Daymond John from ABC’s Shark Tank will be mentoring both businesses, which will be revealed later this week.
- ESPN will spotlight each business through unique films about each one that will debut on ESPN’s social media channels and The Undefeated.
- Throughout the event, fans can recognize Black-owned businesses in their own communities using #ChampionBlackBusinesses.
- ESPN will release an aggregated list of Black-owned businesses on The Undefeated’s website based on popular submissions from the hashtag.
- Fans can visit www.theundefeated.com/championblackbusinesses to learn more.
What They’re Saying:
- Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN: “We are incredibly humbled and proud to help tell the story of athletes fighting for not only the championship, but also social justice, and it has inspired us to extend our platform to the champions of the Black community who continue to fight for each other. By highlighting these stories of determination, leadership and perseverance, we want to show that we can all win when we rise together.”
- Danielle Lee, NBA Chief Fan Officer: “Black-owned businesses have long been staples in the communities they serve and are making a profound impact in cities where we work and play. We are excited to partner with ESPN and the Undefeated to help elevate the voices and stories of Black-owned businesses and business owners in Miami and Los Angeles, furthering our collective commitment to create greater economic opportunity and equity in the Black community.”