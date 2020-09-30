Knott’s Expands Taste of Fall-O-Ween to Select Thursdays Through October 29

Guests who haven’t made it Knott’s for the Taste of Fall-O-Ween event are in luck! The park has expanded the seasonal experience to include select Thursdays through October 29th. Tasting Cards are available now and must be purchased online prior to your visit.

What’s Happening:

While the theme park continues to remain closed, Knott's Taste of Fall-O-Ween

Today, Knott's announced they’re adding even more days to the fall festival. Starting next week, Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween will be offered on select Thursdays: October 8 October 15 October 22 October 29

Hours on Thursdays are 12pm – 9pm.

Festive Fun for the Family:

With the park transformed for the season, guests are encouraged to dress up in their most festive costumes!*

During Taste of Fall-O-Ween, guests will enjoy all sorts of autumnal experiences including: One-of-a-kind themed food and treats Harvest and Halloween décor Exclusive event merchandise Fully-themed Camp Snoopy Trick-or-Treat Trail for Junior guests And so much more

The Fall-O-Ween menu boasts an impressive list of sweet and savory snacks and beverages the whole family will love. Additionally, many of the offerings are gluten free, dairy-free, soybean-free, vegan, and/or vegetarian

Get Your Tasting Card:

The only way to experience Knott's Taste of Fall-O-Ween is with a Tasting Card purchased in advance at knotts.com Adult tasting cards (ages 12+) are $35 and will include five food tastings Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11) are $20 and include three tastings PLUS one trip through the Camp Snoopy Trick-or-Treat Trail



Laughing Place at Taste of Fall-O-Ween:

Good to Know: