Photos/Video: Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween Welcomes Guests Back to Knott’s Berry Farm in Spooky Style

by | Sep 29, 2020 11:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This year’s Halloween season is bound to be a very unusual one around Southern California, with the cancellation of most traditional local spooky-time events due to the ongoing pandemic. But though its fan-favorite Knott’s Scary Farm will not take place in 2020 (for the first time in decades), the Buena Park-based theme park Knott’s Berry Farm has stepped up with a more-than-suitable alternative: Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween, which manages to deliver a shocking amount of the tricks and treats one would expect from Halloween while still following the expected safety protocols necessary during these strange days.

My fellow Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good and I spent the day at Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween this past Sunday, enjoying the sights, sounds– and tastes, of course– of this limited-time outdoor shopping and dining experience. We hope you enjoy the images (and one live-streamed video tour) we brought back and put into the photo galleries below.

Checking into Knott’s Berry Farm for Taste of Fall-O-Ween is a similar procedure to how we entered the similar Knott’s Taste of Calico and Taste of Knott’s events over the summer– a temperature screening, security checkpoint, and ticket scanning at the entrance. Once inside, you’ll receive a tasting card (included with the $35 adult admission) that gets you five items of your choice from a wide array of options.

1 of 2

The following gallery represents just some of the many food, beverage, and dessert options available around Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween, with terrific photos by Jeremiah.

After making my way into the park and getting the lay of the land as far as this event goes, I broadcast a live-stream tour of the experience via the Laughing Place YouTube channel. You can watch that full video immediately below.

Watch Live from Knott's Berry Farm's Taste of Fall-O-Ween:

In general, my favorite part of Knott’s Fall-O-Ween is the fantastic park atmosphere, decor, and character interactions around the famous Ghost Town area. For this event they’ve got the usual jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins, and skeletons, plus ghostly versions of the citizens of Calico welcoming you to town. The Calico Mine Stage (where guests can enjoy pre-taped performances by Billy Hill and the Hillbillies) is also decked out for the occasion, and one major highlight is a nifty animatronic organist perched on the Gold Trails Hotel balcony.

Map kiosks around the park help attendees find their way toward the food stands, merchandise locations, and other features of Ghost Town, Boardwalk, and Fiesta Village.

1 of 4

Speaking of Boardwalk and Fiesta Village, those areas look frighteningly lovely as well, with the latter sporting a Dia de Muertos theme and DJ playing hit tunes for the central seating area.

The most delightfully scary surprise to me at Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween was the Camp Snoopy Trick-Or-Treat Trail. A trick-or-treat bag is included with the $20 kids’ admission price, but adults can pay $8 for a bag or simply walk through the area to enjoy the shockingly immersive decorations.

I was so incredibly impressed by the level of design and planning that went into transforming the Camp Snoopy area into the Trick-Or-Treat Trail. Familiar elements of many Knott’s Scary Farm haunted mazes were utilized in assembling this walk-through attraction– and Charlie Brown and the gang get in on the action as well, naturally. But the absolute best part is that instead of live Knott’s Berry Farm employees operating the rides (since the rides can’t be n operation this year), they’ve propped up a series of skeletons as Camp Snoopy crew members… and more bony brethren as the guests on the attractions themselves!

I wasn’t able to stay at the event past nightfall, but Jeremiah did and captured a few moments of the eerie lighting and even more appropriate mood set by the park after dark. Overall I’d say Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween is well worth the price of admission to get as much into the Halloween spirit as possible during these troubled times.

1 of 3

But one wouldn’t want to leave a Knott’s Berry Farm event without picking up some affordable merchandise to remember the visit: this attractive t-shirt and pin combo costs only $16.99. What a deal!

1 of 3

Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between now and November 1, though many dates are already sold out. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit the official Knott’s Berry Farm website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed