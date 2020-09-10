Knott’s Berry Farm Announces New Fall Event, Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween

Although we won’t get to experience the annual fun of Knott’s Scary Farm, the Southern California staple, Knott’s Berry Farm has announced that the season will still be celebrated in someway, in the style of recent events like Taste of Calico and Taste of Knott’s, the park will be hosting Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween!

What’s Happening:

While the theme park remains closed, Knott's Berry Farm introduces its newest family-friendly outdoor food and retail experience celebrating the Halloween season and the flavors of Fall with Knott's Taste of Fall-O-Ween.

Taking place Fridays through Sundays beginning September 25th, Knott’s pays tribute to the year's spookiest season with a Fall food experience unlike any other. The spirit of Halloween comes to life with a cornucopia of Harvest and Halloween décor that will transform the park for the season.

Guests of all ages can dress up in their most festive costumes (approved face coverings still are mandatory. Costume masks are not allowed as a substitution for required face coverings) to experience one-of-a-kind themed food and treats, exclusive event merchandise including specialty items from local crafters, an all-new “Into the Fog” art show with over 45 new art pieces celebrating the scary season, and so much more. Plus included with a junior tasting card, young guests will have an opportunity to take a trip through the fully themed Camp Snoopy Trick-or-Treat Trail presented by Hershey, loaded with multiple treat stations and special spooky decorations.

All Knott's Taste of Fall-O-Ween activities will be conducted at a safe and socially distant space for families to enjoy.

Knott's Taste of Fall-O-Ween will take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, September 25 -November 1. The only way to experience the limited time Knott's Taste of Fall-O-Ween is with a tasting card purchased in advance at Knotts.com

Event hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm -9pm and Sundays from 12pm to 8pm. Regular tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $35 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings and Junior tasting cards (ages 3-11) are $20 (plus tax) and include three tastings plus a trip through the Camp Snoopy Trick-or-Treat Trail. Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com