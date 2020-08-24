PHOTOS: Knott’s Berry Farm Welcomes Guests Once Again for New “Taste of Knott’s” Food Event

It’s time to go back to Ghost Town again! After the tremendous success of Knott's Taste of Calico last month, Knott’s Berry Farm has opened its gates once more for the limited-time Taste of Knott’s outdoor dining and retail experience.

I went down to Knott’s Berry Farm this past Friday for the opening day of Taste of Knott’s, and I found the event to have ironed out many of the minor issues I had with Taste of Ghost Town when I attended in July.

Much like with Knott’s Taste of Calico, admission to Taste of Knott’s is included with a purchase of a $30 tasting card, which also includes five tastings of your choice from the menu listed on the card across 27 food kiosks scattered throughout the theme park.

Some of the food offerings we tried were Hatch Chili Mac and Cheese with Boysenberry Sangria, Tater Tots Topped with BBQ Marinated Pulled Pork, Chipotle Ranch, and Shredded Cheese, Boysenberry Mint Agua Fresca, Deep Fried Boysenberry Pie Bites with Powdered Sugar, Boysenberry All Beef Meatballs and a Boysenberry Margarita. Everything was very tasty.

Of course, in addition to a wide variety of food options, Taste of Knott’s also offers some event-exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, caps, and even a unique face mask. The “Shirt & Pin Combo” gets you a very cool-looking signpost pin along with the t-shirt for just $16.99. What a great deal!

As I noted earlier, the food kiosks and counter-service stands for Taste of Knott’s are spread around the entire park, not just Ghost Town like last time. Seating areas are plentiful and there are even pre-recorded video performances by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies playing at the Calico Mine Stage area.

Handy new maps of the park’s Ghost Town, Boardwalk, and Fiesta Village areas guide guests around the Taste of Knott’s event.

And as always it’s just nice to be able to walk around Knott’s Berry Farm in general. The only areas unavailable to guests during Taste of Knott’s are Camp Snoopy and the section near the Charles M. Schulz Theatre. Otherwise, attendees are free to roam around the entirety of the park, making physical distancing much easier. I also noted that mask compliance has vastly improved since my previous visit, and a regular announcement over loudspeakers reminds guests to cover both their noses and mouths, which is much appreciated.

And I’ll probably say this about any event Knott’s Berry Farm hosts for the foreseeable future, but the absolute best thing about attending the park during these uncertain times is the atmosphere and interaction with the citizens of Calico.

Taste of Knott’s runs on weekends and holidays from now through September 13 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For more information and to purchase admission to the event, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.