Celebrate 80 Years of Walt Disney’s “Fantasia” With Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures Coming This January

In celebration of the 80th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece Fantasia, Funko has released four Pop! Vinyl figures inspired by segments from the concert feature, plus two variant Sorcerer Mickey’s for serious collectors.

Each figure is available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and will ship in January 2021. The four regular figures are each $10.99.

Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Hyacinth Hippo Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth

Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Sorcerer Mickey Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth

Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Baby Pegasus Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth

Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Menacing Chernabog Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth

The two Artist Series Sorcerer Mickey figures below are each $20.99.

Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Mickey #1 (Artist Series) Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth

Disney Fantasia 80th Anniversary Mickey #2 (Artist Series) Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)