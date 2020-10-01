Live-Action “Mulan” Coming to Digital Retailers with Bonus Features October 6th

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan will be available for purchase through digital retailers starting October 6th with bonus features including deleted scenes.
What’s Happening:
- Following the Disney+ Premier Access exclusive debut of the live-action retelling of Mulan, audiences will be able to purchase the film through their favorite digital retailer on October 6th.
- The film is currently available for pre-order from Amazon and Vudu where the price matches that of Disney+ at $29.99.
- The digital release will be the same price for standard definition, high definition, and ultra-high definition formats.
- On Disney+, the film currently has a short list of bonus features like music videos and two short featurettes.
- The digital release includes a wider array of bonus features, including deleted scenes, which are listed below.
- It is unclear if these same bonus features will be added to Disney+ or if subscribers who purchased a Premier Access pass to Mulan will miss out on them.
- There is not yet any word on a physical media release, such as DVD or Blu-Ray.
Disney’s Mulan Digital Bonus Features:
- Featurettes:
- Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live action adventure for a new generation.
- Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior.
- Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more.
- Reflections of Mulan – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records MULAN’s most iconic song.
- The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.
- Deleted Scenes:
- Little Sister Sewing
- Young to Old Mulan Sewing
- Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest
- Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix
- Mulan Runs Over Rourans
- Chancellor Turns Back to Witch
- Music Videos:
- “Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera
- “Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera
- “Reflection” Music Video Performed by Yifei Liu (Mandarin)
- “Reflection” Music Video Performed by Yifei Liu (English)
- “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera
- “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera
- “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera
- “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera
Disney’s Mulan Digital UHD/HD/SD Technical Specifications
- Screen Format: 2.39
- Audio: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French (some platforms)
- Total Run Time: 116 mins
- Rating: Rated “PG-13” for sequences of violence