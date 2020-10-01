Live-Action “Mulan” Coming to Digital Retailers with Bonus Features October 6th

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan will be available for purchase through digital retailers starting October 6th with bonus features including deleted scenes.

What’s Happening:

Following the Disney+ Mulan , audiences will be able to purchase the film through their favorite digital retailer on October 6th.

The film is currently available for pre-order from Amazon Vudu

The digital release will be the same price for standard definition, high definition, and ultra-high definition formats.

On Disney+, the film currently has a short list of bonus features like music videos and two short featurettes.

The digital release includes a wider array of bonus features, including deleted scenes, which are listed below.

It is unclear if these same bonus features will be added to Disney+ or if subscribers who purchased a Premier Access pass to Mulan will miss out on them.

There is not yet any word on a physical media release, such as DVD or Blu-Ray.

Disney’s Mulan Digital Bonus Features:

Featurettes: Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live action adventure for a new generation. Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior. Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more. Reflections of Mulan – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records MULAN’s most iconic song. The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.

Deleted Scenes: Little Sister Sewing Young to Old Mulan Sewing Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix Mulan Runs Over Rourans Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

Music Videos: “Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera “Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera “Reflection” Music Video Performed by Yifei Liu (Mandarin) “Reflection” Music Video Performed by Yifei Liu (English) “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera “Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera



Disney’s Mulan Digital UHD/HD/SD Technical Specifications