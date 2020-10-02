Hot Toys Unveils Newest “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Figures, Including Darth Maul

by | Oct 2, 2020 1:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Hot Toys has unveiled the latest sixth scale figures in their Star Wars: The Clone Wars lineup. The new figures include a fan-favorite villain and a soldier with a familiar look.

  • Everyone’s favorite rage-fueled Dathomirian Zabrak Darth Maul looks as angry as ever and is ready to help collectors recreate his iconic confrontation with the previously revealed Ahsoka Tano figure.
  • The 1:6 scale Darth Maul collectible figure includes:
    • An authentic and detailed likeness of Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
    • Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed horns, iconic tattoos, and skin texture
    • A newly developed, hand-painted head sculpt with iconic Sith Lord eyes, equipped with separate rolling eyeballs feature
    • Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation
    • A pair of articulated robotic legs with metallic paint and weathering effects
    • Five interchangeable hands for multiple posing and display options
    • A black leather-like tunic vest with detachable hood
    • A dark brown tunic
    • One pair of black-colored shoulder armor elements
    • A pair of gauntlets
    • A black-colored leather-like belt
    • One pair of dark brown fabric pants
    • A LED-illuminated Darth Maul lightsaber (red light, battery operated)
    • A lightsaber hilt
    • A pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)
    • Stormtrooper’s forearm armor (wearable on figure’s arm)
    • Specially designed figure stand, with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

  • Even the packaging is a Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan’s dream – it’s been specially designed to replicate the Mandalorian sarcophagus used to imprison Maul in the show!

  • Eager fans looking to purchase the Darth Maul sixth scale figure can currently pre-order via Hot Toys’ official distributor, Sideshow.
  • The Darth Maul sixth scale figure has an estimated arrival date of October-December 2021.
  • Hot Toys also announced a 1:6 scale Coruscant Guard Trooper as a part of their Clone Wars collection.

  • This elite group of Clone Guards was led by Clone Commander Fox. It was their task to keep the peace on Coruscant, to protect important buildings, and to supplement the job of the Senate Guard. They escorted Jedi and other senatorial dignitaries to protect them on official missions.
  • The Coruscant Guard were also tasked with hunting down Ahsoka Tano when she was accused of murder in the wake of the Jedi Temple bombing.
  • The Coruscant Guard Trooper figure features:
    • Authentic and detailed likeness of Coruscant Guard in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
    • Newly developed Coruscant Guard helmet with weathering effects
    • Body with over 30 points of articulation
    • Eight interchangeable gloved hands for multiple posing and display options
    • Newly crafted Coruscant Guard armor with red details and weathering effects
    • A red belt
    • A black under-suit
    • One pair of red boots with weathering effects
    • One blaster rifle
    • One blaster pistol
    • One electrostaff
    • Two electricity effect accessories (attachable to the electrostaff)
    • Two thermal detonators
    • A specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

  • The Coruscant Guard Trooper sixth scale figure has an estimated arrival date of October-December 2021, with flexible payment plans available.
  • You can pre-order your Coruscant Guard Trooper here.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed