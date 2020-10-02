Hot Toys Unveils Newest “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Figures, Including Darth Maul

Hot Toys has unveiled the latest sixth scale figures in their Star Wars: The Clone Wars lineup. The new figures include a fan-favorite villain and a soldier with a familiar look.

Everyone’s favorite rage-fueled Dathomirian Zabrak Darth Maul looks as angry as ever and is ready to help collectors recreate his iconic confrontation with the previously revealed Ahsoka Tano figure.

The 1:6 scale Darth Maul collectible figure includes: An authentic and detailed likeness of Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed horns, iconic tattoos, and skin texture A newly developed, hand-painted head sculpt with iconic Sith Lord eyes, equipped with separate rolling eyeballs feature Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation A pair of articulated robotic legs with metallic paint and weathering effects Five interchangeable hands for multiple posing and display options A black leather-like tunic vest with detachable hood A dark brown tunic One pair of black-colored shoulder armor elements A pair of gauntlets A black-colored leather-like belt One pair of dark brown fabric pants A LED-illuminated Darth Maul lightsaber (red light, battery operated) A lightsaber hilt A pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt) Stormtrooper’s forearm armor (wearable on figure’s arm) Specially designed figure stand, with Star Wars logo and character nameplate



Even the packaging is a Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan’s dream – it’s been specially designed to replicate the Mandalorian sarcophagus used to imprison Maul in the show!

Eager fans looking to purchase the Darth Maul sixth scale figure can currently pre-order via Hot Toys’ official distributor, Sideshow

The Darth Maul sixth scale figure has an estimated arrival date of October-December 2021.

Hot Toys also announced a 1:6 scale Coruscant Guard Trooper as a part of their Clone Wars collection.

This elite group of Clone Guards was led by Clone Commander Fox. It was their task to keep the peace on Coruscant, to protect important buildings, and to supplement the job of the Senate Guard. They escorted Jedi and other senatorial dignitaries to protect them on official missions.

The Coruscant Guard were also tasked with hunting down Ahsoka Tano when she was accused of murder in the wake of the Jedi Temple bombing.

The Coruscant Guard Trooper figure features: Authentic and detailed likeness of Coruscant Guard in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Newly developed Coruscant Guard helmet with weathering effects Body with over 30 points of articulation Eight interchangeable gloved hands for multiple posing and display options Newly crafted Coruscant Guard armor with red details and weathering effects A red belt A black under-suit One pair of red boots with weathering effects One blaster rifle One blaster pistol One electrostaff Two electricity effect accessories (attachable to the electrostaff) Two thermal detonators A specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

