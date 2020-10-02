Meet the Swordbearers of Arakko in New Trailer for Marvel’s “X OF SWORDS” Comic Crossover Event

With just a few weeks left until the premiere of the epic comic crossover X OF SWORDS, Marvel has released a trailer introducing the swordbearers of Arakko who will be central to the series.

What’s Happening:

X OF SWORDS , the epic X-Men crossover that represents the next chapter in Jonathan Hickman’s bold new vision for mutantkind, is now underway!

, the epic X-Men crossover that represents the next chapter in Jonathan Hickman’s bold new vision for mutantkind, is now underway! In the action-packed beginning of the biggest X-Men story since HOUSE OF X , fans everywhere finally learned about the deadly conflict that lies at the center of this mutant milestone.

, fans everywhere finally learned about the deadly conflict that lies at the center of this mutant milestone. The first issue of the series, X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1 hits stands on October 28th but in the meantime, fans can enjoy the brand new trailer introducing the 10 swordbearers of Arakko.

About X OF SWORDS:

The new mutant nation of Krakoa is under threat of invasion by the inhabitants of the lost land known as Arakko, and Saturnyne, the Omniversal Majestrix, has devised a delightful way to settle this ancient dispute— a thrilling tournament!

Ten champions from each nation will gather mythical swords to wield in duels that will determine the very future of mutankind. Ten X-Men will rise up to defend their home. But who are the mysterious new characters that will be called to battle on behalf of Arakko?

Meet the swordbearers of Arakko, a host of exciting new characters that will go on to play major roles in the X-Men saga moving forward.

What They’re Saying:

Artist Pepe Larraz: “The swordbearers had to look as dangerous as possible. They had to tell a story of fighting for survival over a millennia; a story of ancient times, deadly violence and a brutal kind of beauty. In designing them, I mixed elements inspired by Egyptian culture, Laamb (Senegalese fighting), Donga (Ethiopian spear fighting), Nuba body-paint, postmodern minimal fashion, Thierry Le Goues’ photography, Maori weaponry, and biomimicry, among other things. Well, and a giant crocodile with four arms…”