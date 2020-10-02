Walt Disney Records Teams with Taylor Guitars, Guitar Center for Acoustic Plays Sweepstakes

Walt Disney Records has tapped local artists to reimagine several of their iconic songs with an acoustic spin. In celebration of the new project Disney has teamed with Taylor Guitars and Guitar Center to launch the Acoustic Plays sweepstakes, giving fans a chance to win some great prizes!
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records, Taylor Guitars and Guitar Center are joining forces to kick off one incredible sweepstakes celebrating many of the classic Disney songs performed acoustically by a variety of artists.
- One grand prizewinner of the new sweepstakes will win some amazing prizes including:
- One AD17e Blacktop Taylor Guitar ($1,699 value)
- One Disney Vinyl Collection ($500 value)
- One $100 Guitar Center Gift Card
- Two runner-up winners will receive:
- One Disney × Taylor GS Mini Acoustic Guitar ($499 value)
- One Disney Vinyl Collection ($500 value)
- Two months of Guitar Center guitar lessons ($240 value)
- One $100 Guitar Center Gift Card
- The sweepstakes kicks off today, October 2 and will run through November 21.
For the Love of Disney Music:
- Disney is known for its incredible catalogue of iconic songs, impacting pop culture around the globe.
- Walt Disney Records is now reimagining many of these songs acoustically performed and recorded by various artists including one of Los Angeles' most sought-after musicians, Molly Miller, who put her spin on:
- "Chim Chim Cher-ee" (Mary Poppins)
- "Rainbow Connection" (The Muppets)
- "The Bare Necessities" (The Jungle Book)
What They’re Saying:
- Rob Souriall, VP of Global Partnership Marketing at Disney Music Group: "It's an honor to team up with Taylor Guitars, Molly Miller, and Guitar Center. We have the premier acoustic guitar manufacturer, a gifted and talented guitar player contributing three gorgeous performances of classic Disney repertoire, and the leading musical instrument retailer and lesson provider in the US to introduce our Disney Guitar playlist to the world."
- Molly Miller: "It was a joy developing the arrangements for these classic Disney songs – and then bringing them to life on my Taylor guitar. I marinated for many days on these songs from my childhood, and tried to bring out the unique characters and stories that they represent. This project made me reflect on myself as a seven-year old, who had a Disney costume in the closet and a powerful desire to become a professional musician, and appreciate that sometimes dreams do come true."
- Tim Godwin, Director of Entertainment Relations at Taylor Guitars: "We're so excited to team up with Disney and Guitar Center on this effort. These songs are so iconic. It's wonderful to be able to experience them in a new way from such talented artists through acoustic instruments. We're also thrilled to be giving away three premium guitars, including two exclusive Disney signature models!"
- Brad Johnson, Director of Merchandising, Acoustic Instruments and Guitar Accessories at Guitar Center: "This release features some of the most unique musical voice interpretations of iconic Disney songs which have had an impact on generations worldwide, in a fresh, new way while also highlighting the beautiful tone of the acoustic guitar. Given the increased interest we've seen in learning to play the guitar, Guitar Center is happy to collaborate with Disney and Taylor Guitars to support this effort, including by providing a platform for music education through our lessons program."