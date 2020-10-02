Walt Disney Records Teams with Taylor Guitars, Guitar Center for Acoustic Plays Sweepstakes

Walt Disney Records has tapped local artists to reimagine several of their iconic songs with an acoustic spin. In celebration of the new project Disney has teamed with Taylor Guitars and Guitar Center to launch the Acoustic Plays sweepstakes, giving fans a chance to win some great prizes!

What’s Happening:

For the Love of Disney Music:

Disney is known for its incredible catalogue of iconic songs, impacting pop culture around the globe.

Walt Disney Records is now reimagining many of these songs acoustically performed and recorded by various artists including one of Los Angeles' most sought-after musicians, Molly Miller "Chim Chim Cher-ee" ( Mary Poppins ) "Rainbow Connection" ( The Muppets ) "The Bare Necessities" ( The Jungle Book )



What They’re Saying: