Disney Releases Frightfully Fun Halloween Playlist

Having a Halloween party? Or just want some tunes to get yourself in the Halloween mood? Disney has released a new Halloween playlist to help fans get in on the festive fun with various villains song and Halloween jams that are now streaming on various services!
What’s Happening:
- Creepies and crawlies, toads in a pond, let there be music from regions beyond! Whether you’re throwing a swinging wake or just awakening the spirits with your tambourine, now you can enjoy favorite Halloween tunes in your ghostly retreat by streaming the Disney Halloween Playlist.
- The playlist includes favorite songs for all the playful spirits in your family, and opens with “This is Halloween” from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Other songs on the playlist include:
- Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians
- Grim Grinning Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion at the Disney Parks
- Remember Me from Coco
- Friends on the Other Side from The Princess and the Frog
- Good To Be Bad from Descendants 3
- Trust in Me (as performed by Scarlett Johansson) – The Jungle Book (2016)
- So many more!
- One interesting addition to the playlist is “Snuff Out The Light (Yzma’s Song)” from The Emperor’s New Groove which was never heard in the final film as the song was cut as the production evolved.
- We also feel there was a real missed opportunity with as great of a playlist as this is, especially for a Disney-themed Halloween Party, that “I Put a Spell On You” from Hocus Pocus (as of press time) does not make an appearance on the playlist.
- The playlist can be found on numerous streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Vevo, Pandora and More.