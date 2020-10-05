New Festive Fall Treats Coming to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort

by | Oct 5, 2020 12:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure may not be open just yet, but guests can still enjoy Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort. In fact, throughout the fall season, guests will be able to find all kinds of festive seasonal treats around Downtown Disney, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Marceline’s Confectionery (All Items Available while Supplies Last Except Pumpkin Spiced Toffee)

  • Minnie Witch Candy Apple – Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears, enrobed in milk chocolate, and decorated with a chocolate witch hat, lavender-colored sugar, and orange candy-coated chocolates
  • Minnie Witch Crispy Treat – Crisped rice treat dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with a chocolate witch hat, lavender-colored sugar, and orange candy-coated chocolates
  • Magic Mirror Crispy Treat – Oval-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in dark black chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate, yellow white chocolate, and red candy-coated chocolates
  • Hades Candy Apple – Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, enrobed in colored chocolate, and decorated with a chocolate Hades amulet
  • Ursula Candy Apple – Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, enrobed in colored chocolate, and decorated with a chocolate Ursula shell
  • Cinnamon Marshmallow Wand – Marshmallows dipped in caramel, enrobed in white chocolate, and covered in cinnamon and sugar
  • Pumpkin-spiced Toffee (Available Oct. 29-31 While Supplies Last) – Toffee enrobed in white chocolate and covered in pumpkin spice and orange colored sugar

Ballast Point Brewing Company

  • Short Rib Pot Pie (Available through Nov. 29) – Braised short rib, root vegetables, mushrooms, Piper Down Scottish Ale reduction, and puff pastry crust
  • Pumpkin Down Ale (Available while Supplies Last) – Flavors of caramel and toffee maltiness of our Piper Down Scottish Ale with roasted pumpkin and a hint of spice
  • Pumpkin Down Ale Float (Available while Supplies Last) –  8 oz pour of Pumpkin Down Ale in a tulip glass with scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and garnished with a slightly sweetened waffle wedge

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes 

  • Pumpkin Pie Classic Shake (Available through Oct. 31)

California Churro 

  • Pumpkin Spice Churro (Available through Nov. 15) – Served with a side of cream cheese frosting

Earl of Sandwich 

  • Caribbean Jerk Sandwich (Available through Nov. 15) – Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, banana peppers, and mild or spicy jerk sauce

Jamba 

  • Pumpkin Smash (Available while Supplies Last) – pumpkin-flavored smoothie available in classic or a new plant-based recipe
  • Power Fall Antioxidant Add-On Products (Available through Nov. 9) – get a boost of antioxidants and vitamins with the açai super anti-oxidant or orange c-booster smoothies, orange carrot twist juice, or an açai primo bowl

Kayla’s Cake 

  • Mummy Macarons (Available through Oct. 31) – With cookies and cream buttercream
  • Pumpkin Cheesecake Macarons (Available through Oct. 31) – With white chocolate pumpkin ganache

Naples Ristorante e Bar 

  • Sundown Mule (Available through Nov. 9)  – Vodka, crème de cassis, ginger beers, and ginger ale  
  • Pumpkin Ravioli (Available through Oct. 31) – House-made ravioli filled with pumpkin and topped with brown butter sauce, sage, and Parmesan

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen 

  • Spooky Boo-Berry (a take on blueberry), Caramel Apple, and Maple Pecan Crème Anglaise Dipping Sauces (Available through Nov. 29) – Seasonal dipping sauces with beignets

Salt & Straw 

  • The Great Candycopia Ice Cream (Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5)
  • Creepy Crawly Critters Ice Cream (Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5)
  • Mummy’s Pumpkin Spiced Potion Ice Cream (Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5) – vegan

Sprinkles 

  • Pumpkin Cupcake (Available through Nov. 29) – Pumpkin cake laced with fragrant ginger, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon topped with sweet cinnamon cream cheese frosting
  • Various Fall and Halloween-themed Cupcakes will also be available throughout the season – be sure to visit the Disneyland Resort website for more details

Tortilla Jo’s 

  • Hibiscus Baca-Rita (Available through Nov. 16) – Mezcal, organic margarita mix, hibiscus, and peach schnapps

Uva Bar & Café 

  • Monster Burger (Available through Oct. 31) – Two certified Angus beef patties, bacon, fried egg, onion rings, yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and secret sauce served with potato barrels
  • Trick or Treat Cocktail (Available through Oct. 31) – Bourbon, pumpkin syrup, lemon juice, and soda water

Wetzel’s Pretzels 

  • Cinnamon Bitz with Caramel Sauce (Available while Supplies Last)
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed