New Festive Fall Treats Coming to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure may not be open just yet, but guests can still enjoy Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort. In fact, throughout the fall season, guests will be able to find all kinds of festive seasonal treats around Downtown Disney, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Marceline’s Confectionery (All Items Available while Supplies Last Except Pumpkin Spiced Toffee)

Minnie Witch Candy Apple – Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears, enrobed in milk chocolate, and decorated with a chocolate witch hat, lavender-colored sugar, and orange candy-coated chocolates

Ballast Point Brewing Company

Short Rib Pot Pie (Available through Nov. 29) – Braised short rib, root vegetables, mushrooms, Piper Down Scottish Ale reduction, and puff pastry crust

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Pumpkin Pie Classic Shake (Available through Oct. 31)

California Churro

Pumpkin Spice Churro (Available through Nov. 15) – Served with a side of cream cheese frosting

Earl of Sandwich

Caribbean Jerk Sandwich (Available through Nov. 15) – Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, banana peppers, and mild or spicy jerk sauce

Jamba

Pumpkin Smash (Available while Supplies Last) – pumpkin-flavored smoothie available in classic or a new plant-based recipe

Kayla’s Cake

Mummy Macarons (Available through Oct. 31) – With cookies and cream buttercream

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Sundown Mule (Available through Nov. 9) – Vodka, crème de cassis, ginger beers, and ginger ale

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen

Spooky Boo-Berry (a take on blueberry), Caramel Apple, and Maple Pecan Crème Anglaise Dipping Sauces (Available through Nov. 29) – Seasonal dipping sauces with beignets

Salt & Straw

The Great Candycopia Ice Cream (Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5)

(Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5) Creepy Crawly Critters Ice Cream (Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5)

(Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5) Mummy’s Pumpkin Spiced Potion Ice Cream (Available Oct. 9 through Nov. 5) – vegan

Sprinkles

Pumpkin Cupcake (Available through Nov. 29) – Pumpkin cake laced with fragrant ginger, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon topped with sweet cinnamon cream cheese frosting

Various Fall and Halloween-themed Cupcakes will also be available throughout the season – be sure to visit the Disneyland Resort website

Tortilla Jo’s

Hibiscus Baca-Rita (Available through Nov. 16) – Mezcal, organic margarita mix, hibiscus, and peach schnapps

Uva Bar & Café

Monster Burger (Available through Oct. 31) – Two certified Angus beef patties, bacon, fried egg, onion rings, yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and secret sauce served with potato barrels

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Cinnamon Bitz with Caramel Sauce (Available while Supplies Last)