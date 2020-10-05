Pin Traders Can Virtually Celebrate 20 Years of Disney Pins This November 13th and 14th

20 years ago, as part of the Millennium Celebration, Pin Trading took off at Walt Disney World, and though there have been numerous pin celebrations and events in the past, this year will be the first time a pin event will be held virtually!

What’s Happening:

Since the dawn of the millennium (celebration), many Disney fans have gathered together to celebrate the magic of Disney pin trading. Today, Disney announced the first-ever virtual pin event “Celebrating Twenty Years of Disney Pins” on November 13th and 14th.

Honoring the past 20 years, pin traders will have the chance to discover and purchase from a unique collection of pins created for this event, including over two dozen new products! This assortment includes items featuring classic Disney characters, our spookiest favorites, and Disney Parks around the world, just to name a few…

Admission to the Celebrating Twenty Years of Disney Pins Virtual Event also includes the opportunity to preview upcoming pin releases, a Disney artist and merchandiser virtual panel presentation, access to video content on various pin topics from familiar faces, downloadable celebratory art, ways to interact with other fans and of course, limited edition commemorative gifts!

As the classic 20th anniversary symbol, the emerald color represents the two decades of pin trading as a community and is even featured on some of the pins!