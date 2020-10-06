Disney On Ice Returns In a Safe and Responsible Way to Dallas, TX on November 6th

Disney on Ice will be returning to stadiums around the country in a safe and responsible way with their show, Dream Big, returning to Dallas on November 6th.
What’s Happening:
- The popular touring stage show, Disney on Ice will be making a long-awaited return to stadiums around the country with new safety guidelines in place.
- The return of Disney on Ice begins with their show, Dream Big, returning to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on November 6th.
- Dream Big features numerous favorite Disney and Pixar stories as part of their show, including:
- Moana
- Coco
- Frozen
- Aladdin
- Disney Princesses
- Feld Entertainment/Disney on Ice has been working closely with a variety of state and local leaders, health organizations, and local arena management to develop protocols for safety and wellness while guests are in the seating area. They have created “Seating Pods” for your family and friends to safely enjoy the show while social distancing from groups that are also in attendance. The Seating Pod that you purchase will be shared exclusively with the people that you have chosen to attend the show with you and will not include any guests that are not part of your group. Please note that Seating Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Sitting in any seat outside of your Seating Pod is strictly prohibited.
- Feld Entertainment/Disney on Ice is working hard with their venue partners to ensure the highest standards of safety and wellness when it comes to live experiences. Guests are asked to please check the venue website to review venue policies, including face covering and entry requirements. Temperature checks/entry screenings may be required at certain venues.
- A new touch-free payment and digital purchasing option has been created for guests convenience and safety. You can now skip the line by pre-ordering Disney On Ice merchandise prior to arriving at the venue and have purchases ready upon arrival at the show. During the show, you can also order merchandise from the comfort of your seat and pick up purchases at select locations within the venue.
- A face covering will be required to attend Disney On Ice. All guests age 2 and older must wear a properly fitting face covering over their nose and mouth during the event unless otherwise exempted from doing so by law. Face coverings can be removed when you are actively eating and drinking as long as you are appropriately socially distanced and put it back on when you are done. Disposable masks will be available for those who forgot theirs.
- To support the safety and wellness of the performers and crew, Feld Entertainment has temporarily halted Disney On Ice character experiences, including guest interactions and meet and greets. You can still sing and dance along to your favorite Disney stories from the comfort of your Pod Seats.