Disney On Ice Returns In a Safe and Responsible Way to Dallas, TX on November 6th

by | Oct 6, 2020 1:56 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney on Ice will be returning to stadiums around the country in a safe and responsible way with their show, Dream Big, returning to Dallas on November 6th.

What’s Happening:

  • The popular touring stage show, Disney on Ice will be making a long-awaited return to stadiums around the country with new safety guidelines in place.
  • The return of Disney on Ice begins with their show, Dream Big, returning to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on November 6th.
  • Dream Big features numerous favorite Disney and Pixar stories as part of their show, including:
    • Moana
    • Coco
    • Frozen
    • Aladdin
    • Disney Princesses
  • Feld Entertainment/Disney on Ice has been working closely with a variety of state and local leaders, health organizations, and local arena management to develop protocols for safety and wellness while guests are in the seating area. They have created “Seating Pods” for your family and friends to safely enjoy the show while social distancing from groups that are also in attendance. The Seating Pod that you purchase will be shared exclusively with the people that you have chosen to attend the show with you and will not include any guests that are not part of your group. Please note that Seating Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Sitting in any seat outside of your Seating Pod is strictly prohibited.
  • Feld Entertainment/Disney on Ice is working hard with their venue partners to ensure the highest standards of safety and wellness when it comes to live experiences. Guests are asked to please check the venue website to review venue policies, including face covering and entry requirements. Temperature checks/entry screenings may be required at certain venues.
  • A new touch-free payment and digital purchasing option has been created for guests convenience and safety.  You can now skip the line by pre-ordering Disney On Ice merchandise prior to arriving at the venue and have purchases ready upon arrival at the show.  During the show, you can also order merchandise from the comfort of your seat and pick up purchases at select locations within the venue.
  • A face covering will be required to attend Disney On Ice. All guests age 2 and older must wear a properly fitting face covering over their nose and mouth during the event unless otherwise exempted from doing so by law. Face coverings can be removed when you are actively eating and drinking as long as you are appropriately socially distanced and put it back on when you are done. Disposable masks will be available for those who forgot theirs.
  • To support the safety and wellness of the performers and crew, Feld Entertainment has temporarily halted Disney On Ice character experiences, including guest interactions and meet and greets.  You can still sing and dance along to your favorite Disney stories from the comfort of your Pod Seats.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed