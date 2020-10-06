Dole and Pixar Team Up With New Healthy-Cooking Initiative “Now We’re (All) Cooking”

A new healthy-initiative from Dole and Pixar Animation Studios, “Now We’re (All) Cooking,” is inspired by the film Ratatouille and seeks to get more cooks in the kitchen this fall.

What’s Happening:

Nothing sums up Dole’s latest collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios better than an observation by Remy, the rat-turned-chef at the center of Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille : “Humans don’t just survive; they discover; they create…I mean, just look what they do with food!”

: “Humans don’t just survive; they discover; they create…I mean, just look what they do with food!” Just as the four-legged gourmet famously guided Parisienne chef-in-training Linguini to culinary stardom in the beloved 2007 film, Dole Food Company is coaxing aspiring chefs at all levels and all ages into the kitchen with a unique fall initiative proving that anyone can cook if given the recipes, inspiration and freshest fruits and vegetables as ingredients.

Dole’s “Now We’re (All) Cooking” initiative features three months of original recipes, serving suggestions, digital and social activations, family-friendly activities, fun trivia, and influencer partnerships inspired by Remy, Linguini, Collette, Anton and the other cooking-obsessed characters that frequent Chef Auguste Gusteau’s restaurant in the City of Lights.

William Goldfield, Dole’s director of communications confirmed that Dole worked closely with the teams at Disney and Pixar to create 20 new, easy-to-make interpretations of dishes either inspired by the film – such as Little Chef Potato-Leek Soup and the signature Critic’s Choice Rustic Ratatouille – or associated with French cuisine. The first 10 recipes created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s health and nutrition communications manager, have been posted to the Dole recipe library.

For most North Americans, the first sign of Dole’s Paris-inspired celebration came in May when images of Remy and Linguini showed up on millions of DOLE Bananas and Pineapples in U.S. and Canadian supermarkets.

Bananas and Pineapples in U.S. and Canadian supermarkets. Produce fans and aspiring family restaurateurs can now go to the Dole At-Home Resource Page to download and print a series of cooking-themed activities including DOLE Banana Sticker Peel-and-Play collectors’ sheets, DIY menus and cookbooks, Dole and Disney placemats, a printable chef’s hat, and DOLE Pineapple gift tags.

Banana Sticker Peel-and-Play collectors’ sheets, DIY menus and cookbooks, Dole and Disney placemats, a printable chef’s hat, and DOLE Pineapple gift tags. Multiple Dole social activations and blogger- and influencer-hosted promotions, plus 10 additional character-inspired recipes and several DIY recipe videos, will be revealed later this fall. Dole is also hosting a “Now We’re (All) Cooking Virtual Cooking Class” for bloggers and influencers to prove there can never be too many cooks in the kitchen (or on Zoom).

The in-store and in-kitchen fun caps Dole’s year-long celebration of Pixar Animation Studios, which is part of a long-term nutritional alliance with The Walt Disney Company designed to make healthy eating and a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables more fun and accessible to busy parents.

What They’re Saying: