Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Celebrating Halloween Safely with “Boo 2020!”

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom just outside of San Francisco, CA is getting ready to celebrate Halloween in a safe and responsible way, taking a page from their already successful Marine World Experience.

What’s Happening:

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, is ready to celebrate Halloween safely with a new event for the entire family—BOO 2020!

A monster mashup with this year’s popular Marine World Experience

Six Flags worked in partnership with its health and epidemiologist consultants to create a Halloween experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. For 2020, in place of haunted attractions, the park’s friendlier ghouls will be positioned in open air plazas and midways to pose for ghostly fun photos with park guests.

Guests must make reservations to visit and park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and ensure safe social distancing. Per state requirements, rides will not be in operation.

All team members (including our friendly ghouls), and all guests three years and up, will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;

No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will be operated; some eerie outdoor areas will remain in place with social distancing strictly enforced;

A limited number of friendly ghouls will always remain at least six feet away from guests and each other;

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet;

Props, tables, benches, handrails, and all dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

BOO 2020! will operate Saturdays and Sundays, October 17 through November 1, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Get the costumes ready for the kids and kids at heart as BOO 2020! Will be offering plenty of family-friendly activities including: Everyone’s favorite kids’ activity—Trick-or-Treat trail with pre-bagged, individually packaged candy and treats; Kids’ Halloween costume parade—children 8 years and under are encouraged to wear their favorite costume and join the parade (all costumes must accommodate safety masks); New Dolphin Show, Halloween Bash and Sea Lion Show, Ghoul School; Fall traditions like cookie-decorating and s’mores roasting; New opportunities to meet and learn more about the animals in the park’s care; and Halloween-themed specialty treats including a BOO 2020! Funnel Scream Cake made with SNICKERS candy, Scare-acha boneless wings, Zombie Takis, Ghostly Grape Drinks, and Candy Monster Dippin’ Dots with cotton candy and chocolate-flavored dots will be available for purchase



What They’re Saying: