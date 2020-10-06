Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Celebrating Halloween Safely with “Boo 2020!”

by | Oct 6, 2020 4:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom just outside of San Francisco, CA is getting ready to celebrate Halloween in a safe and responsible way, taking a page from their already successful Marine World Experience.

What’s Happening:

  • Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, is ready to celebrate Halloween safely with a new event for the entire family—BOO 2020!
  • A monster mashup with this year’s popular Marine World Experience, BOO 2020! is a daytime event that features Halloween-themed animal presentations, decorations around the park, and not-so-scary activities in a safe and fun environment.
  • Six Flags worked in partnership with its health and epidemiologist consultants to create a Halloween experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. For 2020, in place of haunted attractions, the park’s friendlier ghouls will be positioned in open air plazas and midways to pose for ghostly fun photos with park guests.
  • Guests must make reservations to visit and park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and ensure safe social distancing. Per state requirements, rides will not be in operation.
  • All team members (including our friendly ghouls), and all guests three years and up, will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;
  • No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will be operated; some eerie outdoor areas will remain in place with social distancing strictly enforced;
  • A limited number of friendly ghouls will always remain at least six feet away from guests and each other;
  • Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet;
  • Props, tables, benches, handrails, and all dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and
  • Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.
  • BOO 2020! will operate Saturdays and Sundays, October 17 through November 1, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Get the costumes ready for the kids and kids at heart as BOO 2020! Will be offering plenty of family-friendly activities including:
    • Everyone’s favorite kids’ activity—Trick-or-Treat trail with pre-bagged, individually packaged candy and treats;
    • Kids’ Halloween costume parade—children 8 years and under are encouraged to wear their favorite costume and join the parade (all costumes must accommodate safety masks);
    • New Dolphin Show, Halloween Bash and Sea Lion Show, Ghoul School;
    • Fall traditions like cookie-decorating and s’mores roasting;
    • New opportunities to meet and learn more about the animals in the park’s care; and
    • Halloween-themed specialty treats including a BOO 2020! Funnel Scream Cake made with SNICKERS candy, Scare-acha boneless wings, Zombie Takis, Ghostly Grape Drinks, and Candy Monster Dippin’ Dots with cotton candy and chocolate-flavored dots will be available for purchase

What They’re Saying:

  • Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos: “We asked our guests, and they told us they still want to safely celebrate Halloween with family and friends. Working with health advisors and our own safety experts, we’ve created a modified version of our popular Fright Fest event that provides lots of signature Six Flags thrills in a safe and fun manner. We will operate BOO 2020! the same way we have operated our parks all summer…with mask requirements, advance reservations, daily temperature checks for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed