Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 in Disney California Adventure Opens As An Extension of Downtown Disney

by | Oct 7, 2020 6:35 PM Pacific Time

In a recent post from the Disney Parks Blog that showcased seasonal merchandise that would be coming to the shops and eateries of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, a tiny tidbit was tucked away announcing that a portion of Disney California Adventure would be opening again to guests, but as a merchandise location extended from Downtown Disney. That tiny portion is known as Stage 17 in the Hollywoodland (Former Hollywood Pictures Backlot) section of the park, adjacent to the Esplanade. We sent our own Mike Celestino to check out the new Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop that now occupies the soundstage.

The Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop is accessed from the Esplanade, near the Harbor Boulevard security checkpoint, going through a service gate into a backstage area of Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland.

Guests enter Downtown Disney on the west side of the district, near the Disneyland Hotel. Signs have been placed throughout this area directing guests to the new merchandise offering on the other side of the Esplanade.

Once there, Mike C. found a standby queue and waited approximately 15-20 minutes to enter the new store. While it wasn’t in use when he was there earlier, it is anticipated that a virtual queue will be implemented if demand for the new Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop at Stage 17 necessitates it.

Once inside, as promised by the Disney Parks Blog, we found a slew of Halloween 2020 merchandise all in one location, including dresses, spirit jerseys, shirts, and other goodies.

As well as the Halloween and Festive Fall merchandise, the new store also includes Star Wars merchandise, or more specifically, merchandise featuring The Child from the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

Aside from that, there is a wide selection of various Disneyland Resort merchandise featuring attractions like The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Guardian of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!

Mike also got very excited to find the Jungle Cruise hat that has previously only been available at Walt Disney World here in the new store!

Fans of Disney California Adventure may recall that Stage 17 was built to host the former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Play It! Attraction, before being used for special events like Frozen Fun, Mad T Party, and ElecTRONica and character meet and greets and private functions. Here in the soundstage, fans can find the original Play It! Sign on display, along with a Party Box prop from another event held in the soundstage.

Thanks again to Mike C. for exploring this newly reopened corner of Disney California Adventure. Enjoy your new hat!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
