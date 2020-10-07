Houston Rockets Star Russell Westbrook Leaves $8,000 Tip for Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Cast Members

Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets recently left the Disney NBA Bubble and the star point guard wanted to show his gratitude for all the work the Walt Disney World Cast Members put in during their stay. According to ESPN, he did so in the form of a very generous tip.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook reportedly left an $8,000 tip for the Cast Members at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

Westbrook and the Rockets were guests of the Grand Floridian for nearly two months as the NBA restarted their season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World.

The team was the last of the many that stayed in the hotel, after eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs.

While Westbrook did not share the exact amount of the tip himself, according to reports, on top of the $8,000, he also left the room “virtually spotless.”

Westbrook is known for his generosity, having won the 2014-15 NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work in the community.

He is also known to consistently give back through his Why Not? Foundation and his Honor the Gift clothing line.

What they’re saying: