Services Trade Council Union Reaches Agreement With Walt Disney World Protecting Full-Time Cast Members, Part-TIme Cast Subject to Layoffs

Many Full-Time Walt Disney World Cast Members represented by the Services Trade Council Union won’t be subject to the mass layoffs that are occurring at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland thanks to an agreement that was reached earlier today, but unfortunately, many Part-Time Cast Members are vulnerable.

What’s Happening:

Several days ago, a letter issued from Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, went out to Cast Members of both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort announcing that the company has made the unfortunate decision to layoff 28,000 Cast Members.

The Services Trades Council Union (STCU) that consists of 6 affiliate unions representing many of the Walt Disney World Cast Members has reached an agreement with the Walt Disney Company after several days of negotiations that no Full-Time statused Cast Members will be forced into a layoff status.

The agreement unfortunately does allow the company to lay off 8,800 part-time Cast Members, however, those laid off will have a contractual right to be called back to work before October 1, 2022.

The full announcement from the STCU reads: The Services Trade Council Union (STCU) is comprised of 6 affiliate unions representing approximately 43,000 Disney Cast Members. 21,627 Full-Time Cast Members and 3,877 Part-time have been recalled to their to their jobs during Disney’s phased reopening. 7,731 Full-Time and 9,106 Part-Time cast members are currently on furlough status. On September 29th, 2020 Disney notified the STCU that they had made a decision to change the employment status from furlough to layoff for 5,299 Full-time and 8,857 part-time Cast Members. After several days of negotiations, the STCU is proud to announce that no full-time Cast Members will be forced to layoff status. Additionally, the STCU and the company have agreed that there will be no permanent layoffs. Any Cast Members who are laid off in the future will retain their employment, their seniority, rate of pay including any scheduled increases, and the right to return back to previous job with the company until October 1st, 2022. This means that all Cast Members represented by the STCU will be given priority to return to their job prior to Disney hiring new employees off the street. Every Full-Time employee will be given the opportunity, in seniority order, either to return to their previous job if the business need exists or to select a new full-time position through a negotiated displacement transfer process. Those selecting a new position, and who do not have the seniority to immediately return to work, will remain on furlough and continue to receive health insurance. Only those full-time employees who do not participate in the displacement transfer process will be converted to layoff status. Cast Members who are converted to layoff status will be placed on a 60-day pay period using the same formula as was used under our previous MOU when Disney first announced the closure. We are disappointed to announce that 8,800 Part-Time employees will be laid off. This is due to the fact that park attendance and resort occupancy have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels and work does not yet exist for these employees. Laid-off part-time employees will also have a contractual right to be recalled to their old jobs until October 1, 2022.



