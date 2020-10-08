What We Learned During the “Women of Marvel Comics” Metaverse Panel

Metaverse, the virtual presentation of New York Comic Con, kicked off today featuring an impressive slate of Marvel-focused panels. First up was the “Women of Marvel Comics” panel, which featured some of Marvel’s premiere storytellers and highlighted some of the ongoing series in Marvel Comics.
- The “Women of Marvel Comics” panel featured talented storytellers like:
- Karla Pacheco
- Leah Williams
- Sarah Brunstad
- Lauren Bisom
- Brunstad discussed two of her ongoing series – “Captain Marvel” and “Black Widow.”
- In the wake of “Empyre,” Brunstad explained that Carol Danvers will have to deal with having a newly-found sister and also have to make some “emotional decisions.”
- In regards to her “Black Widow” series, Brunstad explained that she is working on some fun new developments not only for Natasha Romanoff, but for Yelena Belova as well.
- Bisom revealed a new Marvel novel from Scholastic, titled Miles Morales: Shockwave.
- In the new novel, Miles will look to raise funds to help the people of Puerto Rico after an earthquake rocks the island. However, he learns that one of people in charge of these fundraisers might not be what they seem.
- Pacheco talked a bit about the upcoming anniversary issue of “Spider-Woman” which will be the 100th in the characters continuity.
- She mentioned that Jessica Drew will have to deal with everything from finding a brother she never knew she had to punching lots and lots of dinosaurs.
- She also teased that her series will do a lot of things that will “have fans calling for her blood,” a fact she admitted to being very proud of. It looks like there are some dark days ahead for Jessica Drew.
- She also teased a bit of a tie-in to the upcoming crossover event, “The King in Black”
- Finally, Williams talked a bit about her ongoing “X-Factor” series.
- Williams discussed assembling a team of mutants with forensic skills for her detective team.
- She also talked about her work on the upcoming “X of Swords” crossover event.
- In a fun moment, she revealed that the concept for “X of Swords” came from Marvel’s X-Men team asking “what’s cool?” and answering that question with “swords.” They then asked “what’s cooler?” and answered that with “more swords.”
- You can watch the full “Women of Marvel Comics” panel below: