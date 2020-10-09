The Actors Fund to Present “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Virtual Halloween Benefit Concert on October 31

The Actors Fund is celebrating the haunted holiday a bit differently this year by hosting a virtual benefit concert featuring the music of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Broadway stars are dreaming up fantastic ways to entertain audiences from home. Say it with us, “This is Halloween!”

What’s Happening:

This Halloween, fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas can enjoy a benefit concert performance of the beloved story as never before!

The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation will be hosting a one-night-only virtual Halloween concert presentation of the songs from the Disney classic animated film, interpreted by some of Broadway's most ghoulishly talented artists.

The evening will be presented by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart

The terrifyingly tantalizing one-night-only event will be available to stream for 24 hours, beginning Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET.

Tickets:

Fans can purchase access to the one-night-only virtual benefit concert now.

Tickets are Pay Per View and cost $4.99.

Musical Magic at Home:

Indulge in Halloween fun as James Monroe Iglehart and his Broadway friends use only items and clothing found around their homes combined with their imaginations to bring this delightful evening of music and storytelling to life.

What They’re Saying:

James Monroe Iglehart: “We are extremely grateful to Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and the Disney Music Group for allowing us the opportunity to bring our virtual concert interpretation of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to everyone this Halloween.”

