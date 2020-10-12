ESPN Deportes to Televise Super Bowl LV in Spanish in the U.S.

The National Football League and CBS have reached an agreement with ESPN Deportes to televise Super Bowl LV in Spanish on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. Under the agreement, ESPN Deportes will also provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of an AFC Divisional Playoff game and the AFC Championship Game, the first time the league’s AFC Championship Game will air on a Spanish-language network in the U.S.

This is the third Super Bowl telecast for ESPN Deportes, which also presents weekly Monday Night Football games in Spanish throughout the NFL regular season, as well as a Wild Card Playoff game, the Pro Bowl and NFL Draft.

The network also features comprehensive news and information coverage, including studio shows such as NFL Live.

To complement the live Super Bowl telecast, ESPN Deportes will present coverage throughout Super Bowl week.

