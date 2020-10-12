ESPN Deportes to Televise Super Bowl LV in Spanish in the U.S.

The National Football League and CBS have reached an agreement with ESPN Deportes to televise Super Bowl LV in Spanish on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. Under the agreement, ESPN Deportes will also provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of an AFC Divisional Playoff game and the AFC Championship Game, the first time the league’s AFC Championship Game will air on a Spanish-language network in the U.S.
- This is the third Super Bowl telecast for ESPN Deportes, which also presents weekly Monday Night Football games in Spanish throughout the NFL regular season, as well as a Wild Card Playoff game, the Pro Bowl and NFL Draft.
- The network also features comprehensive news and information coverage, including studio shows such as NFL Live.
- To complement the live Super Bowl telecast, ESPN Deportes will present coverage throughout Super Bowl week.
What they’re saying:
- Amanda Herald, Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Operations & Planning for the NFL: “The NFL’s Hispanic fan base is rapidly expanding and growing more passionate every day. It is of the utmost importance to us to make NFL football accessible to Spanish-speaking fans and we are ecstatic to see this come to fruition with ESPN Deportes during the postseason.”
- Freddy Rolon, Vice President, Programming, Acquisitions, ESPN: “The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year and we are proud to once again collaborate with the NFL and CBS to serve as the exclusive Spanish-language home for the event. We are also excited to offer the AFC Championship in Spanish for the first time in the U.S.”