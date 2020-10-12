ESPN Teams with The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to Launch New Scholarship Program

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) and ESPN are pleased to announce a new joint student scholarship. The mission of this partnership is to provide Black women a path into careers in sports media by assisting one female undergraduate student and one female graduate student in the United States, pursuing careers in sports media.

The selection of the student winners will be based on applicants developing an essay of 750 to 1,000 words, highlighting the importance of Black women in sports media.

Scholarship applications are due on November 20, 2020.

AWMF and ESPN will select one upperclassman Black female undergraduate student winner and one Black female graduate student to receive the scholarships payable to each winning student’s educational institution.

Each winner will also receive one complimentary ticket to the Gracie Awards Luncheon in New York City in June 2021.

Learn more and apply on the AWMF website

