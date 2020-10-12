Lucasfilm Released 4 New Character Posters for Second Season of “The Mandalorian”

Season two of The Mandalorian is almost here and Lucasfilm just put out four new character posters to celebrate.

What’s Happening:

The Mandalorian returns October 30th for a second season on Disney+.

Lucasfilm just released four brand-new character posters of the titular Mandalorian, the Child, Cara Dune and Greef Karga.

Actors Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito are all returning for the second season.

Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Jon Favreau also continues his role as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Lucasfilm has been very secretive with plot details for the second season, with the premiere episode currently titled “Chapter 9.”

The second season of The Mandalorian premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+