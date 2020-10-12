Lucasfilm Released 4 New Character Posters for Second Season of “The Mandalorian”

Season two of The Mandalorian is almost here and Lucasfilm just put out four new character posters to celebrate.
What’s Happening:
- The Mandalorian returns October 30th for a second season on Disney+.
- Lucasfilm just released four brand-new character posters of the titular Mandalorian, the Child, Cara Dune and Greef Karga.
- Actors Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito are all returning for the second season.
- Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.
- Jon Favreau also continues his role as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.
- Lucasfilm has been very secretive with plot details for the second season, with the premiere episode currently titled “Chapter 9.”
- The second season of The Mandalorian premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+.