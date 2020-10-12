Marvel Teams with Every Man Jack to Launch Lineup of Limited-Edition, Superhero-Themed Grooming Products

Every Man Jack and Marvel have teamed together to launch a new lineup of limited-edition grooming products featuring four Super Heroes – Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America.
- The brand's collaboration with Marvel will release body care products in the following categories:
- Body Wash and Shower Gels (16.9 FL OZ., $8.00)
- 3-in-1 All Over Washes to Cleanse, Shampoo & Condition (32 FL OZ., $12.50)
- Aluminum Free Deodorants (3 OZ., $8.00)
- Hydrating Hand Washes (12 OZ., $6.00)
- Hand Wash Refill Bundles (12 OZ. and 33.8 FL OZ., $14.00)
- Each product will be available in four new and unique limited-edition fragrances that capture the essence of each iconic hero:
- Spider-Man (Fresh Air: crisp air, green leaves with a touch of wild mint)
- Black Panther (Wakanda Herbs: lavender and clove)
- Iron Man (Crimson Oak: bergamot, oak and citrus)
- Captain America (Winter Mint: spearmint, eucalyptus and lemon)
- Every Man Jack offers skin-saving formulations packed with powerful and effective plant-based ingredients that are gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.
- Every Man Jack's Marvel Inspired products along with a Collectors Box ($32) featuring Body Wash and Shower Gels in all four fragrances, are available at EveryManJack.com and Amazon.com.
What they’re saying:
- Ritch Viola, CEO & Founder of Every Man Jack: "We are thrilled both personally and professionally to be working with Marvel. As a fan of their brand, comics, and movies, we couldn't think of a better partner for men's grooming to reach new customers and very likely first-time groomers. We selected the most popular characters to kick off the launch–all approved by my teenage son.”
- Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing: “Marvel is more than epic storytelling, it is also an attitude and powerful sense of confidence. Collaborating with Every Man Jack supports our continuous transformation as a lifestyle brand, and brings a cool, new Super Hero-inspired experience to men’s grooming.”