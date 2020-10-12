Marvel Teams with Every Man Jack to Launch Lineup of Limited-Edition, Superhero-Themed Grooming Products

Every Man Jack and Marvel have teamed together to launch a new lineup of limited-edition grooming products featuring four Super Heroes – Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America.

The brand's collaboration with Marvel will release body care products in the following categories: Body Wash and Shower Gels (16.9 FL OZ., $8.00) 3-in-1 All Over Washes to Cleanse, Shampoo & Condition (32 FL OZ., $12.50) Aluminum Free Deodorants (3 OZ., $8.00) Hydrating Hand Washes (12 OZ., $6.00) Hand Wash Refill Bundles (12 OZ. and 33.8 FL OZ., $14.00)

Each product will be available in four new and unique limited-edition fragrances that capture the essence of each iconic hero: Spider-Man (Fresh Air: crisp air, green leaves with a touch of wild mint) Black Panther (Wakanda Herbs: lavender and clove) Iron Man (Crimson Oak: bergamot, oak and citrus) Captain America (Winter Mint: spearmint, eucalyptus and lemon)



Every Man Jack offers skin-saving formulations packed with powerful and effective plant-based ingredients that are gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

Every Man Jack's Marvel Inspired products along with a Collectors Box ($32) featuring Body Wash and Shower Gels in all four fragrances, are available at EveryManJack.com Amazon.com

What they’re saying: