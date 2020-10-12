Marvel’s “King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes” Arrives in January

This December, Knull makes his long-dreaded arrival in “King in Black,” the next chapter in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s redefining run on Venom. No corner of the Marvel Universe will be safe, and in January, fans can witness all the chaos Knull is set to unleash during this monumental event in “King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes.”