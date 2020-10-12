Marvel’s “King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes” Arrives in January

This December, Knull makes his long-dreaded arrival in “King in Black,” the next chapter in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s redefining run on Venom. No corner of the Marvel Universe will be safe, and in January, fans can witness all the chaos Knull is set to unleash during this monumental event in “King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes.”
- In this thrilling series, all-star talents join forces on stories that will set up key moments in the event, featuring epic clashes between Knull’s army and your favorite heroes, the return of fan-favorite characters, surprising revelations about the Venom mythology, and introductions to exciting new players in the Marvel Universe.
- “King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #1” kicks things off with two essential “King in Black” chapters that fans won’t dare to miss!
- Teaming up with artist Guiu Vilanova (Web of Venom: Wraith), writer Clay McLeod Chapman (Scream: Curse of Carnage) returns to the adventures of Scream.
- Amidst Knull’s takeover, Scream is forced to take on her siblings, the other Life Foundation Symbiotes, in an action-packed family reunion that will prove once and for all who the strongest Venom offspring really is.
- Next, writer Frank Tieri and artist Danilo Beyruth (Web of Venom: Carnage Born, Web of Venom: Cult of Carnage) will take readers back to the Ravencroft Institute.
- Picking up directly on the developments from Tieri’s recent Ravencroft series, this haunting tale will house surprising discoveries about Knull’s legacy on Earth and reveal the role that Carnage’s ancestor, Cortland Kasady, has to play in things to come.
- These two exciting tales are just the beginning of what “King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes” has in store.
- Stay tuned for more information on what’s to come in “King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes” when it begins in January.