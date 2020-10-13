National Geographic Debuts Fourth Season of “Overheard at Naitonal Geographic” Podcast on October 27th

National Geographic’s podcast, Overheard at National Geographic will be returning for a fourth season that will consist of eight episodes and will return on October 27th with new episodes weekly.

National Geographic’s short-form, fact-based podcast, Overheard at National Geographic , is returning for its fourth season on Tuesday, Oct. 27. In this season, Overheard continues to bring curiosity front and center. From untwisting the world’s largest tornado and searching for history’s lost slave ships to the strange odyssey of a traveling circus in Central America stranded amid the coronavirus lockdown and uncovering how reggae and the social justice movements have prepared one National Geographic photographer and Storytelling Fellow to cover 2020’s historic civil protests in the United States, Nat Geo takes listeners to the front lines of discovery.

This season, National Geographic welcomes two new additions to their production team. Davar Ardalan, executive producer of Audio – Podcasts, previously was the former deputy director of the White House Presidential Innovation Fellowship Program in Washington D.C. Prior to this, she was a public broadcasting journalist for two decades at NPR News. Ardalan is the founder of IVOW AI, an early stage startup specializing in AI-driven cultural content. In addition to Ardalan, National Geographic also welcomes Eli Chen, senior editor – Podcasts. Chen joins National Geographic from St. Louis Public Radio, where she was a science and environment reporter, and also a producer of The Story Collider.

The first episode of Overheard at National Geographic will be available on: National Geographic Spotify Apple Podcasts Stitcher iHeart Radio Google Podcasts Castbox

