National Geographic Debuts Fourth Season of “Overheard at Naitonal Geographic” Podcast on October 27th

by | Oct 13, 2020 9:43 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

National Geographic’s podcast, Overheard at National Geographic will be returning for a fourth season that will consist of eight episodes and will return on October 27th with new episodes weekly.

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic’s short-form, fact-based podcast, Overheard at National Geographic, is returning for its fourth season on Tuesday, Oct. 27. In this season, Overheard continues to bring curiosity front and center. From untwisting the world’s largest tornado and searching for history’s lost slave ships to the strange odyssey of a traveling circus in Central America stranded amid the coronavirus lockdown and uncovering how reggae and the social justice movements have prepared one National Geographic photographer and Storytelling Fellow to cover 2020’s historic civil protests in the United States, Nat Geo takes listeners to the front lines of discovery.
  • Together, hosts Peter Gwin, editor at large at National Geographic, and Amy Briggs, executive editor of National Geographic History magazine, invite listeners to join them on thought-provoking audio journeys with real-life adventurers on an audio escapade of discovery beyond the magazine to inspire the explorer in everyone.
  • Each week, Briggs and Gwin will dive into one of the curiously delightful exchanges overheard around National Geographic’s temporary virtual headquarters — Zooms, Slack chats, texts, closet recording studios and more.
  • This season, National Geographic welcomes two new additions to their production team. Davar Ardalan, executive producer of Audio – Podcasts, previously was the former deputy director of the White House Presidential Innovation Fellowship Program in Washington D.C. Prior to this, she was a public broadcasting journalist for two decades at NPR News. Ardalan is the founder of IVOW AI, an early stage startup specializing in AI-driven cultural content. In addition to Ardalan, National Geographic also welcomes Eli Chen, senior editor – Podcasts. Chen joins National Geographic from St. Louis Public Radio, where she was a science and environment reporter, and also a producer of The Story Collider.
  • The first episode of Overheard at National Geographic will be available on:
    • National Geographic 
    • Spotify
    • Apple Podcasts
    • Stitcher
    • iHeart Radio
    • Google Podcasts
    • Castbox

What They’re saying:

  • Amy Briggs, executive editor of National Geographic History magazine: “At National Geographic, there are so many extraordinary, unique conversations that happen among colleagues. Sharing them with a global audience in another fascinating season of Overheard has been so rewarding."
  • Peter Gwin, editor at large at National Geographic: “It may seem like much of the world is on lockdown, but that doesn’t mean exploration and discovery stop.”
  • Whitney Johnson, vice president and director of Visuals and Immersive Experiences at National Geographic:
  • “For 132 years, National Geographic’s storytelling capability has been the core of our brand, now Peter and Amy take us even further along in our commitment to bring Nat Geo’s fact-based storytelling to global audiences with another season of 'Overheard.'”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed