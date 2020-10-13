Walt Disney World and A Gift For Teaching Team Up to Help Orange County Teachers Welcome Students Back Into Classrooms

As 16,000 students return to classrooms throughout Orange County this week, Walt Disney World Resort teamed up with A Gift For Teaching to provide needed supplies to teachers in a way that promotes health and safety.

All of these items help A Gift For Teaching’s new curbside supply pickup option that allows teachers to place a supply order online and have a contactless pickup experience from the comfort and safety of their car, which launched in September.

Walt Disney World Resort and A Gift For Teaching have been working together for the past two decades to help make a difference in Central Florida schools.

Disney also donated more than 100,000 reusable bags, thousands of water bottles and lanyards, along with other back-to-school school essentials like backpacks and incentive items to schools and organizations in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

