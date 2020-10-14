20th Digital Studio Launches Halloween Short Film Series to be Featured on Hulu, Freeform and FX

20th Digital Studio will premiere a series of 30 diverse, genre-bending short films for Halloween 2020. “Bite Size Halloween” ranges from horror comedy to psychological thrillers and everything in between. Created by up-and-coming filmmakers, these films will screen across digital and broadcast platforms Freeform, FX, and Hulu’s Huluween platform hub and YouTube channel.
- Bite Size Halloween 2020 features 30 exciting new filmmakers, amplifying their voice in the film community.
- This year’s cohort includes a well-rounded group of filmmakers representing different countries, idenes, and backgrounds.
- The long term goal of 20th Digital Studio’s short film programs is to continue to guide and finance the growth of these arsts’ careers.
- Featured writers and directors include:
- Naledi Jackson (Anne with an E)
- Aislinn Clarke (The Devil’s Doorway)
- John McPhail (Anna and the Apocalypse)
- Mahew Irving Epstein (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
- Sofia Alaoui (Sundance Grand Jury winner So What if the Goats Die?)
- On screen, featured actors include:
- Charlie Barne (Russian Doll)
- Hari Nef (You, Transparent)
- Dalmar Abuzeid (Degrassi: The Next Generation)
- Acclaimed Off-Broadway thespian Kara Young
- Samm Levine (Freaks and Geeks)
- Formerly Fox Digital Studio, 20th Digital Studios’ short film series previously-titled Bite Size Horror, was released during the 2017 Halloween season and aired on broadcast and online, winning the “Best of the Best” in Short-Form Ficon by the 2018 Brand Film Festival.
- This cinemac collaboration of adrenaline-raising shorts developed a platform for brands and advertisers to work with creative filmmakers.
- Additionally, 20th Digital Studio will premiere Bite Size Halloween Jr., a series of three original animated short films to help families celebrate Halloween 2020 at home.
- Bite Size Halloween Jr. features the following:
- “Back to Cave One”: Created by Passion Pictures’ directing duo Maryka & Quenn, “Back to Cave One” follows a caveman and his daughter in the far future re-discovering the lost tradition of trick-or-treating in beautiful CG animation.
- “Cow Aliens”: Creator David Nessl’s unique hybrid animation style depicts the intrepid Cocoa Fia and her crew of Cow Aliens on the search for "Moo" across the universe; landing on a planet made entirely of candy, where they discover sugary treats and sarcastic vampires.
- “Plane Jane”: A young girl and her pet duck tell the story of the me they were stuck on an airplane over Christmas, haunted by an omni-present Santa Claus, in stunning stop-moon by director Max Winston.
- Formerly Fox Digital Studio, 20th Digital Studios’ short film series previously-tiled Bite Size Horror, was released during the 2017 Halloween season and aired on broadcast and online.
- This is the first year that family-friendly animated shorts are included.
What they’re saying:
- David Worthen Brooks, EVP of 20th Digital Studio: “20th Digital Studio and the Bite Size series provide a platform for emerging storytellers and give them the resources needed to realize their vision. Each short episode can also act as a low risk proof-of-concept for a feature version of the short, providing the filmmaker concrete steps toward their larger ambion. This energy and excitement in short form horror provides a global arena for a community of diverse filmmakers.”