20th Digital Studio Launches Halloween Short Film Series to be Featured on Hulu, Freeform and FX

20th Digital Studio will premiere a series of 30 diverse, genre-bending short films for Halloween 2020. “Bite Size Halloween” ranges from horror comedy to psychological thrillers and everything in between. Created by up-and-coming filmmakers, these films will screen across digital and broadcast platforms Freeform, FX, and Hulu’s Huluween platform hub and YouTube channel.

Bite Size Halloween 2020 features 30 exciting new filmmakers, amplifying their voice in the film community.

This year’s cohort includes a well-rounded group of filmmakers representing different countries, idenes, and backgrounds.

The long term goal of 20th Digital Studio’s short film programs is to continue to guide and finance the growth of these arsts’ careers.

Featured writers and directors include: Naledi Jackson ( Anne with an E ) Aislinn Clarke ( The Devil’s Doorway ) John McPhail ( Anna and the Apocalypse ) Mahew Irving Epstein ( Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist ) Sofia Alaoui (Sundance Grand Jury winner So What if the Goats Die? )

On screen, featured actors include: Charlie Barne ( Russian Doll ) Hari Nef ( You, Transparent ) Dalmar Abuzeid ( Degrassi: The Next Generation ) Acclaimed Off-Broadway thespian Kara Young Samm Levine ( Freaks and Geeks )

Formerly Fox Digital Studio, 20th Digital Studios’ short film series previously-titled Bite Size Horror, was released during the 2017 Halloween season and aired on broadcast and online, winning the “Best of the Best” in Short-Form Ficon by the 2018 Brand Film Festival.

This cinemac collaboration of adrenaline-raising shorts developed a platform for brands and advertisers to work with creative filmmakers.

Additionally, 20th Digital Studio will premiere Bite Size Halloween Jr., a series of three original animated short films to help families celebrate Halloween 2020 at home.

Bite Size Halloween Jr. features the following: “Back to Cave One”: Created by Passion Pictures’ directing duo Maryka & Quenn, “Back to Cave One” follows a caveman and his daughter in the far future re-discovering the lost tradition of trick-or-treating in beautiful CG animation. “Cow Aliens”: Creator David Nessl’s unique hybrid animation style depicts the intrepid Cocoa Fia and her crew of Cow Aliens on the search for "Moo" across the universe; landing on a planet made entirely of candy, where they discover sugary treats and sarcastic vampires. “Plane Jane”: A young girl and her pet duck tell the story of the me they were stuck on an airplane over Christmas, haunted by an omni-present Santa Claus, in stunning stop-moon by director Max Winston.

This is the first year that family-friendly animated shorts are included.

What they’re saying: