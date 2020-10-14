California Officials to Inspect Disneyland Theme Parks This Week as Part of Reopening Considerations

The state of California is planning visits to Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood this week following their surprise visit to Disney and Universal parks in Florida last week.

What’s Happening:

The OC Register is reporting that California state officials will be visiting the theme parks of the Disneyland Resort Universal Studios Hollywood

is reporting that California state officials will be visiting the theme parks of the The visit comes after Gavin Newsom sent a team to observe the safety protocols at Florida parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida.

During the Florida visit, the team learned a lot about how the theme parks there reopened safely, but still have work to do to discover how visitor’s habits differ at the California parks.

The news was confirmed by California Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson Kate Folmar.

Visiting the parks will be representatives from the California Department of Public Health, California Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

What They’re Saying:

, California Attractions and Parks Association executive director: “It was heartening to hear Governor Newsom share that his administration is ready to work with the theme park industry. We applaud the governor for accepting our invitation to visit California’s iconic parks and we are eager to work together so theme parks can reopen responsibly and soon. Doing so will allow tens of thousands of people to get back to work and provide a much-needed jump start for local and state economies that have been decimated by the shutdown.” Kathy Folmar, California Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson: “We sent health officials to open and operating theme parks out of state last week, independently of operators, to assess the health safeguards in practice. These visits will help inform our pending theme park guidance.”