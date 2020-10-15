Share the Vision for a Brighter Future with New National Geographic x Karün Eyewear Collection

Sustainability makes for a brighter future, and National Geographic and Karün are inviting everyone to share their vision. The two companies have teamed up to present a new collection of eyewear that uses recycled materials and helps raise awareness about ocean pollution.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has partnered with sustainable eyewear brand, Karün, to develop the ultimate adventure eyewear that’s as stylish as it is practical.

The National Geographic x Karün Eyewear Collection

Through the marketing campaign, “These Frames Have a Story to Tell,” Karün marks the beginning of a journey that invites consumers to immerse in a world of exploration, storytelling and love for nature.

Shoppers will love the high-quality sunglasses and eyeglasses made with recycled fishing nets and recycled metals.

Plus, select styles are available in a variety of colors, so shoppers can find the look that best suits them. Nat Geo by Karün eyewear retails from $59 and is available at karunworld.com Amazon

National Geographic x Karün Eyewear Collection

Eyeglasses

Sunglasses

What They’re Saying:

Thomas Kimber, CEO and Founder of Karün: “We have an urgency to change the way businesses usually work, to show people that we can, and need to find better solutions to global issues. We want this collaboration to serve at least as inspiration for new generations to look for more and different ways to protect nature and its people.”

Two Companies, One Vision:

Shared brand values brought Karun together with National Geographic, a leader in exploration and science, to launch a new exclusive eyewear collection.

Karün works with natural and recycled materials provided by local entrepreneurs from Patagonia, building a circular economic model that allows them to contribute in the protection of over 400.000 hectares of pristine nature in Northern Patagonia.

National Geographic Partners distributes a portion of their net revenues to the National Geographic Society, an impact-driven, global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education, and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of the world.

Both are examples of businesses driven to make a positive impact on people and the planet.

