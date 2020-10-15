Disney+ Adds Stronger “Cultural Depictions” Advisory Language to Select Streaming Titles

When Disney+ first launched nearly a year ago, some pointed out the disclaimers that appeared on some titles warning of “outdated cultural depictions.” Now, the platform has enhanced that messaging with more direct language as part of their Stories Matter initiative.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has launched a new Stories Matter page on their corporate website that looks to embrace all cultures, ethnicities, abilities, religions.
- Through Stories Matter, they’re also acknowledging that in the past, some of their movies and shows have depicted others in a negative or stereotypical way.
- Additionally, a new content advisory message now appears on several films and programs available on Disney+.
- This new message explains that there are cultural depictions and stereotypes in the program that are wrong.
- The disclaimer goes on to say that instead of removing the content, Disney is taking this opportunity to learn from their mistakes, spark discussion and find a way to “create a more inclusive future.”
- It also appears as though films bearing this advisory are not able to be streamed using a kids Disney+ profile.
Content Advisory Message:
“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.
Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.
To learn more about how stories have impacted society, please visit Disney.com/StoriesMatter”
- Among the Disney+ titles that features the new messaging are (note: this is not a complete list):
- Dumbo
- The Jungle Book
- Lady and the Tramp
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- Aladdin
- Saludos Amigos
- The Three Caballeros
- Those Calloways
- Treasure of Matecumbe
- The Aristocats
- Fantasia
- Melody Time
- Aladdin The Return of Jafar
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
Advisory Council:
- Beyond the Disney+ messaging, Disney is working with other organizations on ways to further embrace diversity and realize that “inclusive future.”
- The company is consulting with a third-party Advisory Council composed of leading organizations who advocate for the communities they represent and are at the forefront of driving narrative change in media and entertainment both domestically and globally.
- The Advisory Council includes: