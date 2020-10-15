Disney+ Adds Stronger “Cultural Depictions” Advisory Language to Select Streaming Titles

When Disney+ first launched nearly a year ago, some pointed out the disclaimers that appeared on some titles warning of “outdated cultural depictions.” Now, the platform has enhanced that messaging with more direct language as part of their Stories Matter initiative.

What’s Happening:

Content Advisory Message:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.

Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.

To learn more about how stories have impacted society, please visit Disney.com/StoriesMatter”