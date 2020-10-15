Hulu Releases Official Trailer and Key Art for “No Man’s Land”

What would you risk everything for? That’s the question posed in the trailer for Hulu’s new original series No Man’s Land. Today, the streamer gave audiences a look at the upcoming drama that tells of a man trying to uncover the mystery of what happened to his sister and if she’s still alive.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for their upcoming series, No Man’s Land .

. The drama is set against the Syrian civil war and follows the story of a young French man in search of his sister who is presumed dead.

All eight episodes will be available to stream on November 18th.

About The Series:

No Man’s Land dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search of his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look at the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

The Series Stars:

Félix Moati ( The French Dispatch, Le grand bain )

) Mélanie Thierry ( La Douleur, Au revoir là-haut )

) James Purefoy ( Altered Carbon, The Following, Rome )

) Souheila Yacoub

Joe Ben Ayed

James Floyd

Dean Ridge

Julia Faure

François Caron

Céline Samie

Creative Team:

Co-created by: Ron Leshem ( Euphoria ) Maria Feldman ( False Flag ) Eitan Mansuri ( When Heroes Fly ) Amit Cohen ( False Flag )

Written by: Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia ( Commes des rois, Les conquérants )

Directed by: Oded Ruskin ( False Flag )

Produced by: Maria Feldman for Masha Productions Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV Christian Vesper for Fremantle

Co-produced by ARTE France Versus Production

Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.