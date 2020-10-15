Ciate London Launches Miss Piggy Collection of Cosmetics and Accessories

Vous can now look as gorgeous and fabulous as Miss Piggy with the Disney Miss Piggy Collection by Ciate London, now available on their US online shop.
What’s Happening:
- Cosmetics company Ciate London has partnered with the one, the only, the fabulous Miss Piggy!
- This five-piece cosmetics collection includes Miss Piggy’s trademark pink style and iconography through products and makeup that will make anybody feel like the biggest Muppet diva.
- Highlights of the collection include a blush palette, two shades of lipstick, a Piggy ear/nose shaped blending sponge and a hand mirror.
- Three of the items are also sold in a collectable box set called “The VIP (Very Important Pig) Collection.”
- The entire collection is now available at https://us.ciatelondon.com/pages/misspiggy
- Disney previously collaborated with Ciate London on a Jessica Rabbit collection.
Miss Piggy with the Disney Miss Piggy Collection by Ciate London:
All About Moi! | Pink Blush Palette $35
Love Moi | Hydrating Pink Lip Balm $20
Piggy Power | Pink Gloss Lipstick $22
Piggy Perfector | Makeup Blending Sponge $15
Who? Moi? Handheld Makeup Mirror $20