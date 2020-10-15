Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin No Longer Use Disney Buses and Drop-Off Zones, Switch to Mears Transportation

by | Oct 15, 2020 9:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Reportedly, guests who are visiting Walt Disney World and staying at the Walt Disney World Swan or the Walt Disney World Dolphin resorts will no longer have the option of the popular Disney Transport Buses, as the service has been switched to Mears Transportation, according to WDWMagic.

What’s Happening:

  • The popular Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resorts near EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have reportedly dropped the Walt Disney World Disney Transport Buses and have chartered buses from Mears Transportation Systems to provide their resort guests with transportation to the Disney theme parks.
  • With this change, that means buses traveling from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin will no longer utilize the Disney Bus pick up and drop off locations at the parks, and guests will find themselves in the drop off and pick up zones for chartered buses.
  • For example, let’s look at the Magic Kingdom. Disney Operated Buses use the Disney Bus stops near the park entrance, where chartered buses like those from Mears and other non-Disney hotels in the area, have a dedicated zone at the Transportation and Ticket Center across Seven Seas Lagoon.
  • The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin are not owned by the Walt Disney Company, but rather by divisions of Marriott Hotels. While the specific reasons for the switch are unclear, it is like that Marriott is looking to cut costs by providing their own bus service instead of using Disney’s, or that Disney cut the service themselves to save labor costs and prioritize their own hotels.
  • The bus service from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has now been scheduled as every 20-30 minutes from the resorts aboard the Mears Buses with signage around the hotels, and the language on the official website also reflects this. Friendships to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT are not available at this time.
  • Mears Transportation is a Central Florida staple, and is also the operator behind the popular Disney’s Magical Express shuttle service, as well as the buses that transport guests to Port Canaveral for journeys aboard Disney Cruise Line.
  • Reactions to this change have been mixed on social media and online discussion boards, with most guests saying they’ll stay at the Swan and Dolphin for the lower price, but walk to the neighboring Disney’s Boardwalk Resort or Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and use the buses there.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed