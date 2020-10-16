ESPN+ Acquires U.S. Media Rights to Scottish Premiership

Starting on October 17th, ESPN+ will be bringing audiences weekly coverage of the Scottish Premiership in addition to other select Scottish cup games. The streaming service has acquired the U.S. media rights for the professional soccer league.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ has acquired the U.S. media rights in both English and Spanish to the Scottish Premiership, the top professional soccer league in Scotland.

As part of the agreement, ESPN+ will carry at least one Scottish Premiership match per week, beginning October 17.

They will also have coverage of select matches from: Scottish Championship Betfred Cup (Scottish League Cup) Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup (Scottish Challenge Cup)

Scottish Premiership coverage on ESPN+ will kick off Saturday, October 17, with Celtic F.C. hosting rivals Rangers F.C. at 7:30 a.m. ET, live from Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Scottish Premiership is one of the oldest and most-storied leagues in football, and features one of the most intense rivalries in any sport – the “Old Firm” rivalry between Celtic F.C. and Rangers F.C.

What They’re Saying:

Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general manager, ESPN+: “The Scottish Premiership on ESPN+ will offer fans tradition, intensity, rivalries and some of the most passionately supported clubs in the world – and will add further to the most comprehensive lineup of soccer available in the U.S.”

Did you Know?:

ESPN+ is home to the most comprehensive collection of live soccer available on one platform in the United States, offering over 2000 matches per year from: Bundesliga Serie A English FA Cup Carabao Cup Spanish Copa Del Rey Scottish Premiership Dutch Eredivisie Major League Soccer EFL Championship USL And more

