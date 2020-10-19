ESPN and X Games Announce October 22nd as Shred Hate Day

ESPN and X Games are encouraging athletes of all levels and abilities to join together to choose kindness and Shed Hate. This year’s Shred Hate Day takes place October 22nd—during Bullying Prevention Month—and will include special programs on X Games’ various social platforms.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and X Games announced today that this Thursday, October 22 will be X Games Shred Hate Day.

The campaign focuses on engaging fans, athletes and partners across the world through social and digital engagement in order to raise awareness about choosing kindness during Bullying Prevention Month.

Host of X Games, Jack Mitrani, and host of Brando’s World of X Games, Brandon Graham, will moderate a panel discussing how bullying has impacted athletes and how action sports have helped them overcome. The panel will feature: Skier Gus Kenworthy BMX rider Mykel Larrin Skateboarder Jordyn Barratt

Fans can catch the panel on X Games YouTube at 2 pm ET.

More Shred Hate Offerings:

X Games will host a photo gallery on XGames.com

Additionally, Jack Mitrani will go live on X Games’ Instagram Snowboarder Maddie Mastro at 11 am ET Special Olympic champion snowboarder Henry Meece at 4 pm ET BMX rider and 3-time X Games gold medalist Ryan Williams at 8 pm ET



What They’re Saying:

Five-time X Games medalist Gus Kenworthy: “Being part of X Games’ ongoing bullying prevention initiative is extremely meaningful to me, so I am especially honored to be part of the first-ever X Games Shred Hate Day. It’s a lot harder to go through being bullied if you’re alone, so I encourage everyone to find an ally, and also be an advocate by taking the Shred Hate pledge to choose kindness and help the world become bully-free.”

About Shred Hate: