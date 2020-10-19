ESPN and X Games Announce October 22nd as Shred Hate Day

by | Oct 19, 2020 10:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ESPN and X Games are encouraging athletes of all levels and abilities to join together to choose kindness and Shed Hate. This year’s Shred Hate Day takes place October 22nd—during Bullying Prevention Month—and will include special programs on X Games’ various social platforms.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN and X Games announced today that this Thursday, October 22 will be X Games Shred Hate Day.
  • The campaign focuses on engaging fans, athletes and partners across the world through social and digital engagement in order to raise awareness about choosing kindness during Bullying Prevention Month.
  • Host of X Games, Jack Mitrani, and host of Brando’s World of X Games, Brandon Graham, will moderate a panel discussing how bullying has impacted athletes and how action sports have helped them overcome. The panel will feature:
    • Skier Gus Kenworthy
    • BMX rider Mykel Larrin
    • Skateboarder Jordyn Barratt
  • Fans can catch the panel on X Games YouTube at 2 pm ET.

More Shred Hate Offerings:

  • X Games will host a photo gallery on XGames.com highlighting athletes shredding hate and choosing kindness, and will also ask fans, athletes and partners to take the Shred Hate pledge by posting on social media.
  • Additionally, Jack Mitrani will go live on X Games’ Instagram throughout the day to promote Shred Hate and will be joined by various athletes.
    • Snowboarder Maddie Mastro at 11 am ET
    • Special Olympic champion snowboarder Henry Meece at 4 pm ET
    • BMX rider and 3-time X Games gold medalist Ryan Williams at 8 pm ET

What They’re Saying:

  • Five-time X Games medalist Gus Kenworthy: “Being part of X Games’ ongoing bullying prevention initiative is extremely meaningful to me, so I am especially honored to be part of the first-ever X Games Shred Hate Day. It’s a lot harder to go through being bullied if you’re alone, so I encourage everyone to find an ally, and also be an advocate by taking the Shred Hate pledge to choose kindness and help the world become bully-free.”

About Shred Hate:

  • ESPN and X Games launched Shred Hate in 2016, providing an innovative bullying prevention curriculum to schools across the country, including X Games host city communities.
  • Since the program began four years ago, more than 90,000 students have been impacted with bullying prevention resources.
  • For more information, please visit xgames.com.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed