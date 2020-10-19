Chewbacca Star Wars x Adidas Shoe Coming October 22nd

Wear your rebel allegiance with price starting October 22nd with the release of the new Chawbacca inspired Star Wars x Adidas shoe.
What’s Happening:
- The Star Wars x Adidas collection will grow a little larger on October 22nd at 10:00 am ET with the launch of the new Chewbacca inspired show at 10:00 am ET.
- This collaboration is in celebration of the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back and is the Rivalry Hi shoe style.
- The top of the shoe is furry with brown suede overlays and the tongue has the character’s signature bandolier.
- The tongue also features an image of Chewbacca himself.
- Lace jewels on each shoe spell out “Star Wars.”
- Adidas will package the shoes in a collectable box that also comes with a Chewbacca poster and additional lace jewels of Chewbacca’s name and the Millennium Falcon.
- The full retail price of this show is $150.