Universal CityWalk Partners with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to Serve as an Official Vote Center for the General Election

by | Oct 19, 2020 11:08 AM Pacific Time

If you’re a resident of LA County in California and want to do your part this election season, and maybe make a night out of it with some shopping and delicious food, Universal CityWalk is teaming up with the county clerk to serve as an official voting location for the upcoming general election!

What’s Happening:

  • Universal CityWalk is teaming with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to serve as an official voting location for the upcoming General Election. Any Los Angeles County voter can securely cast their ballot in-person beginning Saturday, October 24 through Tuesday, November 3, 2020.  Free self-parking will be available to all visitors during this voting period.
  • The Vote Center at Universal CityWalk will also serve as a Vote by Mail Drop Box for all voters who prefer to return their voted mail-in ballot in-person.
  • Voting will take place in an area of the Jurassic Parking structure. All visitors arriving to vote will be required to wear face coverings.  Voting details are as follows:
    • Early Voting:   October 24 – November 2
    • 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Election Day:   November 3
    • 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • For information about voting in LA County visit https://www.lavote.net/.
  • Universal CityWalk is open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Temperature checks will be required for those voters extending their stay to CityWalk.
  • Universal CityWalk continues to work closely with local health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing. Health and safety protocols are:
    • Temperature checks for all Guests upon arrival. If temperatures exceed 100.4° Fahrenheit / 38° Celsius or greater, Guests will not be permitted to enter.
    • Face coverings required for all Guests throughout their visit. Face coverings also will be available for purchase.
    • Controlled occupancy on CityWalk and at all CityWalk venues to help enforce physical distancing. Some areas and programs may remain temporarily closed.
    • Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all food locations and all high touch points areas.
    • Physical distancing practices at all locations throughout CityWalk.
    • Cashless payments and “no touch” policies wherever possible.
  • Universal Studios Hollywood remains temporarily closed at this time.

What They’re Saying:

  • Karen Irwin, President and COO, Universal Studios Hollywood: “We’re proud to partner with the Los Angeles County Registrar Office to engage L.A. county residents in the election process as they cast their ballots and make their voices heard. As one of L.A. County’s diverse cultural epicenters, we are thrilled to have Universal CityWalk be a Vote Center for residents to fulfill their civic duty.”
  • Supervisor Sheila Kuehl: “I’m grateful to Universal CityWalk, and all our vote centers for providing in-person voting options. Vote by mail is a reliable and convenient option, but for those people who want the experience of dropping off or casting their ballot at a vote center, the new Universal CityWalk vote center is a great additional option for those who live or work near Universal City.”
  • Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan: “I am pleased to announce Universal CityWalk will serve as a Vote Center in the Presidential General Election. Voters can receive the Hollywood experience as they safely cast their ballot in-person at CityWalk. It’s partnerships like this that strengthen our democracy and community efforts to enfranchise safe and accessible in-person voting.”
 
 
