Disney Music Group to Release “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” Special Edition Vinyl for Record Store Day

by | Oct 20, 2020 12:28 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

This year’s Record Store Day is going to feel a little groovy, baby, especially for fans of the Austin Powers films. October 24th, Disney Music Group will be releasing a special edition double LP of the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery soundtrack that’s sure to get the blood pumping, hips swaying, and toes tapping.

What’s Happening:

  • Fans of New Line Cinema’s Austin Powers can commemorate this year’s Record Store Day (RSD) by bringing home a copy of the original film’s soundtrack on vinyl. 
  • The film may not be tied to Disney, but Disney Music Group’s Hollywood Records is releasing the rhythmic record that features from and inspired by the smooth sounds of Burt Bacharach, Quincy Jones and Henry Mancini.  
  • The soundtrack balances and wryly reworks pop hits from the 1960’s and 1990s with original Burt Bacharach songs as well as some retro-style gems, from the funky acid jazz of the James Taylor Quartet to the Lightning Seeds' trip-hop reworking of the Turtles' "You Showed Me."  
  • This RSD First Release will be available at participating Record Store Day record stores on October 24th.
  • The double LP is pressed on one pink and one orange vinyl. For more information please visit the Record Store Day website.  

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Tracklist

  • “The Magic Piper (of love)” – Performed by Edwyn Collins
  • “BBC” – Performed by Ming Tea
  • “Incense and Peppermint” – Performed by Strawberry Alarm Clock
  • “Carnival” – Performed by The Cardigans
  • “Mas Que Nada” – Performed by Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66
  • “Female Of The Species” (Fembot Mix) – Performed by Space
  • “You Showed Me” – Performed by The Lightning Seeds
  • “Soul Bossa Nova” – Performed by Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
  • ”These Days” – Performed by Luxury
  •  “Austin's Theme” – Performed by The James Taylor Quartet
  • “I Touch Myself” – Performed by The Divinyls
  • “Call Me” – Performed by The Mike Flowers Pops
  •  “The Look Of Love” – Performed by Susanna Hoffs
  • “What The World Needs Now Is Love” – Performed by Burt Bacharach and The Posies
  • ”The Book Lovers” – Performed by Broadcast
  • “Austin Powers” – Performed by Wondermints
  • “The ‘Shag-adelic’ Austin Powers Score Medley” – Performed by George S. Clinton

About the Movie:

  • In the 1997 film directed by Jay Roach (Coastal Elites, Bombshell), Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Powers is a 1960’s secret agent woken from cryogenic sleep in the 1990’s to stop his arch-nemesis, the maniacal Dr. Evil, from his plan to take over the world.

What They’re Saying:

  • Mike Myers: “For me, it all starts with the music. While creating Austin Powers, everything began with the music of Burt Bacharach and Quincy Jones. Our music supervisor, John Houlihan, knocked it out of the park for us. I love this soundtrack.”
  • Jay Roach: “If as the Bard once said, ‘music be the food of love,’ this soundtrack is a shagadelic love-feast. It’s a celebration of everything Mike Myers dreamed of for Austin, with yeah-baby creations by Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, our composer George S. Clinton, Ming Tea, and so many others.”
  • Susanna Hoffs: “As a little girl, I taught myself to sing by practicing along to Burt Bacharach-Hal David songs on my Mom's Dionne Warwick records, so it was an incredible thrill, and an honor, to sing ‘The Look Of Love’ for the film. Collaborating with Mike Myers and the members of Ming Tea on ‘BBC’ was pure joy–a truly groovy experience that I will cherish always.”

Record Store Day:

  • Find out more about RSD Drops and participating stores at recordstoreday.com.
  • In an episode that debuts today, The Record Store Day Podcast with Paul Myers will feature an Austin Powers soundtrack discussion with Paul's brother Mike Myers.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed