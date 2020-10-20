Disney Music Group to Release “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” Special Edition Vinyl for Record Store Day

This year’s Record Store Day is going to feel a little groovy, baby, especially for fans of the Austin Powers films. October 24th, Disney Music Group will be releasing a special edition double LP of the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery soundtrack that’s sure to get the blood pumping, hips swaying, and toes tapping.

Fans of New Line Cinema’s Austin Powers can commemorate this year’s Record Store Day (RSD) by bringing home a copy of the original film’s soundtrack on vinyl.

The film may not be tied to Disney, but Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records is releasing the rhythmic record that features from and inspired by the smooth sounds of Burt Bacharach, Quincy Jones and Henry Mancini.

The soundtrack balances and wryly reworks pop hits from the 1960’s and 1990s with original Burt Bacharach songs as well as some retro-style gems, from the funky acid jazz of the James Taylor Quartet to the Lightning Seeds' trip-hop reworking of the Turtles' "You Showed Me."

This RSD First Release will be available at participating Record Store Day record stores on October 24th.

The double LP is pressed on one pink and one orange vinyl. For more information please visit the Record Store Day website.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Tracklist

“The Magic Piper (of love)” – Performed by Edwyn Collins

“BBC” – Performed by Ming Tea

“Incense and Peppermint” – Performed by Strawberry Alarm Clock

“Carnival” – Performed by The Cardigans

“Mas Que Nada” – Performed by Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66

“Female Of The Species” (Fembot Mix) – Performed by Space

“You Showed Me” – Performed by The Lightning Seeds

“Soul Bossa Nova” – Performed by Quincy Jones and His Orchestra

”These Days” – Performed by Luxury

“Austin's Theme” – Performed by The James Taylor Quartet

“I Touch Myself” – Performed by The Divinyls

“Call Me” – Performed by The Mike Flowers Pops

“The Look Of Love” – Performed by Susanna Hoffs

“What The World Needs Now Is Love” – Performed by Burt Bacharach and The Posies

”The Book Lovers” – Performed by Broadcast

“Austin Powers” – Performed by Wondermints

“The ‘Shag-adelic’ Austin Powers Score Medley” – Performed by George S. Clinton

In the 1997 film directed by Jay Roach (Coastal Elites, Bombshell), Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Powers is a 1960’s secret agent woken from cryogenic sleep in the 1990’s to stop his arch-nemesis, the maniacal Dr. Evil, from his plan to take over the world.

Mike Myers: "For me, it all starts with the music. While creating Austin Powers, everything began with the music of Burt Bacharach and Quincy Jones. Our music supervisor, John Houlihan, knocked it out of the park for us. I love this soundtrack."

Jay Roach: "If as the Bard once said, 'music be the food of love,' this soundtrack is a shagadelic love-feast. It's a celebration of everything Mike Myers dreamed of for Austin, with yeah-baby creations by Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, our composer George S. Clinton, Ming Tea, and so many others."

Susanna Hoffs: "As a little girl, I taught myself to sing by practicing along to Burt Bacharach-Hal David songs on my Mom's Dionne Warwick records, so it was an incredible thrill, and an honor, to sing 'The Look Of Love' for the film. Collaborating with Mike Myers and the members of Ming Tea on 'BBC' was pure joy–a truly groovy experience that I will cherish always."

