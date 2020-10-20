Hulu Acquires Streaming Rights to Sony Holiday Film “Happiest Season”

by | Oct 20, 2020 1:52 PM Pacific Time

Hulu has acquired a new holiday romantic comedy called Happiest Season from Sony that will start streaming November 25th.

What’s Happening:

  • Sony had planned on releasing a holiday romantic comedy called Happiest Season in theaters on November 25th.
  • Deadline is reporting that Hulu has now acquired the streaming rights and instead of a theatrical release, the film will premiere as a Hulu Original.
  • Happiest Season stars Kirsten Stewart as Abby and Mackenzie Davis as Harper where Abby accidentally outs Harper when she proposes to her at Harper’s family Christmas celebration, discovering that her family doesn’t know she’s a lesbian.
  • Costars include Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Mary Holland, Burl Moseley, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.
  • Hulu’s streaming rights only cover the US, with Sony retaining distribution in the rest of the world, including Canada, and an international theatrical release may still happen.
  • Happiest Season is directed by Clea DuVall, who co-wrote the film with Mary Holland.

What They’re Saying:

  • Nicole Brown, President of TriStar Pictures: “This holiday season — more than any other — we could all use a little happiness. It was essential to Sony Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea’s marvelous and fresh holiday-themed romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the trees. We are excited that Hulu is geared up to make this happen in the U.S. and grateful that they love the movie as much as we do.”

Happiest Season Cast:

  • Kirsten Stewart
  • Mackenzie Davis
  • Alison Brie
  • Aubrey Plaza
  • Daniel Levy
  • Mary Holland
  • Burl Moseley
  • Victor Garber
  • Mary Steenburgen
 
 
