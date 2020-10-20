Hulu Serves Up Official Trailer for “Eater’s Guide to the World”

On November 11, Hulu audiences can embark on a global culinary journey with the new original series, Eater’s Guide to the World. The streamer has shared the official trailer and poster for the upcoming show.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is inviting viewers to discover some of the most surprising culinary destinations in Eater’s Guide to the World.
- Today, the streamer released the full trailer for the new series that’s narrated by Maya Rudolph.
- Throughout seven episodes, Eater’s takes fans on a quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way. Take a look:
- All episodes of Eater’s Guide to the World will be streaming on November 11th.
Creative Team:
- Executive produced by:
- Lauren Cynamon
- Chad Mumm
- Mark W. Olsen
- Amanda Kludt
- Series is produced by:
- Eater
- Vox Media Studios