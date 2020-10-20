Producers of FX on Hulu’s “The Old Man” Respond to Jeff Bridges’ Lymphoma Diagnosis

Yesterday, actor Jeff Bridges revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. In response to that announcement, the producers of The Old Man, the series on which Bridges is current working, released a statement, according to Deadline.

Bridges is set to star in and executive produce the new FX on Hulu original series.

Following the actor’s announcement, FX, Hulu and the studios behind the series – Touchstone Television and FXP – issued a statement.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” the statement said. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

The series was reportedly about two-thirds of the way into its shoot when production was shut down in March.

Filming on The Old Man had recently restarted.

had recently restarted. The series is currently slated for a 2021 debut on FX on Hulu.

More on The Old Man:

The Old Man is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry.

Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, will direct and executive produce the new series.

The series is written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff and Bridges.

The series will be produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company and production will begin this Fall.

The Plot (via Amazon):