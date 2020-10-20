Mark Hamill Announces FIRST Game Changers Powered by Star Wars: Force for Change Program

In a new video, Mark Hamill and special guests announce the 2021 Star Wars: Force For Change and FIRST Game Changers program.
What’s Happening:
- The Star Wars: Force for Change program is once again partnering with FIRST for another year of inspiring the next generation of heroes and innovators.
- The video announcement features Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, who applauds FIRST alumni who have been helping their communities with the challenges of 2020.
- Mark Hammill is joined by Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), and Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) who reinforce the diversity goal of the program, which seeks to level the playing field across geographic borders, economic factors, and gender.
- Last year’s “Build My Droid” program extended STEM programs to over 100 countries and featured over a half-a-million youth from around the world.
- The new program, FIRST Game Changers Powered by Star Wars: Force for Change, takes on a sports theme and challenges kids to “Redefine, revolutionize, and change the way the game is played.”
- Click here to learn more about FIRST Game Changers.